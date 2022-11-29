While the Rawlins Municipal Library remains a resource for literature in the area, the Little Free Libraries around town offer an alternative.

The St. Paul, Minnesota non-profit “builds community, inspires readers, and expands book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Libraries,” via their website.

Was the information in this article useful?


Phil Torres | 605-224-7301 ext. 131

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Phil Torres received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. His work has appeared in the Associated Press and Washington Times.

Load comments