While the Rawlins Municipal Library remains a resource for literature in the area, the Little Free Libraries around town offer an alternative.
The St. Paul, Minnesota non-profit “builds community, inspires readers, and expands book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Libraries,” via their website.
There are more than 150,000 registered Little Free Library book-sharing boxes worldwide — 50 U.S. states and 115 countries, spanning seven continents. Through them, an estimated 250 million books have been shared since the first book-sharing box was built in 2009 in Hudson, Wisconsin.
A few years ago some newspaper racks in Pierre were repurposed into book boxes, creating a sense of community in the process.
“We hope these libraries can help spread our passion for reading by getting books into the homes of families in our neighborhoods and beyond,” Jackie Richey, Title 1 teacher at Pierre’s Jefferson Elementary School said in a 2020 Capital Journal article.
“They are still pretty popular though and we love seeing people stopping by,” Richey said via email on Nov. 25.
While a handful reside in Pierre, there is only one on record in Fort Pierre — Charter number 41685. That charter belongs to Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson, who takes great pride in her book-sharing box. Her husband, who’s office faces the box, enjoys watching people patronize it.
“The one thing that I notice is that I have a hard time keeping children’s books because I think children get attached to their books,” Hanson said. “I love it that kid’s love their books enough to keep them.”
One of her neighbors is downsizing and in the process has bags of books to contribute to the cause.
“I hope she has some kid’s books,” Hanson said.
Another benefit is that it affords her the opportunity to read books that she otherwise might not have considered.
These boxes are not the only way to flick through a new book. There is the Countryside Thrift Store, whose proceeds help cancer, dementia & hospice patients in the area. Yet when it comes to sheer magnitude of literature, there is no alternative to the vast array of media the Rawlins public library has to offer.
Library cards are free when one lives within the city limits of Pierre or Fort Pierre. If one lives in Hughes County, Stanley County or in another county, there is a fee for service. For someone to get a library card, all that’s needed is a photo ID or a piece of mail proving proof of residence.
“There are so many good reasons to read,” Rawlins library director Abby Edwardson said.
She says there are a multitude of reasons to read, ranging from expanding your vocabulary to keeping one’s brain sharp through life.
“We have so much more to offer inside than we can possibly offer in a free thing outside,” Edwardson said.
Besides books, the library will be having a holiday open house on Saturday. Santa and the Grinch will be on hand for photos, gingerbread house building and live music will take place. Friends of the Library will be providing gift wrapping for donations benefiting the library. Festivities will kick off at 10 a.m.
