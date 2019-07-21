The fifth annual Little Wings on the Prairie Butterfly Festival was held at the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area north of Fort Pierre, Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to about 12 noon.
The butterfly garden, near the park’s welcome center, was filled with children and their parents.
The festival included 10 tented activities and teaching stations.
The Pollinator’s Parade saw over 80 kids wearing costumes, or at least wings, of bees, butterflies, and other insects.
Some paper decoration wings were distributed for kids to wear in the parade.
Charlene “Charlie” Bessken, Fish and Wildlife biologist, headed the free event.
Bessken has been leading an effort to benefit all types of butterflies. The Monarch butterfly, she noted, is close to being placed on the endangered species list. “I encourage you to plant milkweed,” said Bessen, referring to the Monarch butterflies’ favorite food plant.
Beesley the Honey Bee entertained the crowd.
There was a garden tour information tent, from which staff helped identify the native plants in the garden and the importance of the resident pollinators.
Other kids’ activities included making their own antennae butterfly feeder, running the migration maze, discovering the different flower parts, making a pollinator sweet treat, face painting, insect identifying, and coloring their own pollinator flying disc.
Some activities included hand on how-to demonstrations — do-it-yourself instructions on how to create your own butterfly garden, pollinator ball, or native bee house.
Information was presented by US Fish; Wildlife Service, SD Game, Fish, and Parks, US Forest Service/Fort Pierre National Grassland, SDSU Extension, Discovery Center of Pierre, Prairie Potters Master Gardeners, Pheasants Forever, and Sam Missal, a local beekeeper who included samples of honey along with his honeycomb presentation.
