The T.F. Riggs High School theatre students will host public performances of two one-act plays, both back-to-back, on Friday, Jan. 29, and on Monday, Feb. 1. Both evenings are in the Riggs theater, and both start at 7 p.m. The House opens at 6 p.m.
“Theatre in the time of COVID-19 is definitely a challenge,” said Riggs theatre director Jenny Hodges. “We have not had a live audience since January of 2020. With that in mind, we are eagerly looking forward to perform for a -- masked and socially distanced -- live audience on Jan. 29 and Feb. 1.”
“Pierre is not required to perform in a regional competition because of the division we are in,” said Hodges, who is the director of this year’s competition piece The Importance of Being Earnest. “The state festival will be held February 4-6. Schools may perform virtually or in person at Brandon Valley. We will travel to Brandon to perform on Feb. 5.”
The South Dakota State One-Act Play Festival is February 4-6. For AA schools, it is in Brandon, for A schools it is in Rapid City, and for B schools it is in Brookings. The time limit for each play is a maximum of 45 minutes to set up, perform and strike the show. Other schools alternate yearly on doing a comedy or serious play, while AA schools may choose either.
This year’s Riggs’ competition piece, “The Importance of Being Earnest,” is a comedy that follows two Elizabethan-era gentlemen who have created second identities. The lies get intertwined to the point that their weddings engagements are in jeopardy.
“The Importance of Being Earnest” cast includes seniors Michael VanDeWiele, William Hodges, James Gardner, Blake Jones, Addisyn Gruis, Delaney Engbrecht, and Morgan Eckert. Junior Abbie Pillen and sophomore Arthur Hodges round out the actors. Student directors are sophomores Nicole Turner and Ainslee Hutchinson. The stage manager is senior Mesa Winder.
The second play, a comedy farce, is not for competition. “The Least Offensive Play In the Whole Darn World,” is co-directed by senior students William Hodges and Mesa Winder. “The comedy is structured like a commercial and presents the ScriptCleaner5000. ‘Have you ever wanted to perform a play in your high school, but the subject matter is too sensitive for your community? The ScriptCleaner5000 is the perfect solution! Watch as it transforms classic scripts into shows meant for all audiences’,” Hodges said.
William Hodges said, “I have had the opportunity to student direct for the past three years, this year’s play is longer and has a much larger cast than past student-directed plays. It has been a great experience to learn and grow as a director.”
In “The Least Offensive Play ...,” the two ‘sales people’ say such things as, “The American Way - to never offend anyone,” and “And most important to all - we accept all major credit cards.” The ScriptCleaner5000 changes fowl language into ‘clean swearing.” It changes a blood-letting Romeo and Juliet sword scene into dueling with balloons. The historically violent Medea kills not chickens on stage, but watermelons. Drug use "blow" (cocaine) is exchanged for blowing into facial tissue. Modern music -- instead of possibly offending anyone at all -- is done with a guitar chord followed by absolute silence.
“The Least Offensive Play ...” cast includes freshmen Grace Schumacher, Gavin Black Bear, Ashlyn Pitlick, Lataya Diedrich, Jasie Smith, Lexi Rajek, Sofia Maunu, Amber Sargeant, LilliAnne Doll, and Claire Steffensen. Sophomore actors include Brooke Allison, Ellie Noyes, Taya Rattling Leaf, Nyah Ogan, Hannah Kari, Liz Horan, McCahl Schmitz, Dani DeVaney, Kendra Rounds, and Nathan DeGreef. The lone junior is Austin Doll and the lone senior is Jared Anderson. The stage manager is senior Adeline Abernathy.
Backstage for both shows are juniors Taryn Bormann and Teyah Lewis, and sophomore Kate Mullett.
