Radon mitigation system installation

Bob Burns and his son Murray LaHood-Burns, of Earthorizons Inc., install a radon mitigation system in a Rapid City home on March 24, 2023. 

 Seth Tupper / South Dakota Searchlight

Donna Wright and her husband moved to the Black Hills in 2005 and built their home atop a mountain ridge overlooking the prairie, Bear Butte and the Black Hills near Sturgis.

It was a “dream come true,” until the couple realized they were being exposed to 20 times more radon than the amount deemed safe by the Environmental Protection Agency.

