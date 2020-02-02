Liz Marty May officially announced her primary run for US Congress, Feb. 1, at the Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo in Rapid City. May is a conservative, a fourth generation South Dakotan, a small business owner and a rancher from Kyle.
Just days ahead of her formal announcement, 18 former/current South Dakota state legislators formally endorsed her candidacy for US Congress against Dusty Johnson.
“Republican leaders across South Dakota are ready for strong conservative leadership in Washington. We are ready for a representative who has a proven track record on our cherished conservative issues, is trustworthy, reliable, and understands the way of South Dakota life,” said Senator Phil Jenson of Rapid City.
“South Dakotans are strong in our faith, strong in our country, and strong in our principles. We need a representative who reflects that. Liz May isn’t just tough, she’s ranch tough. It’s time to send a real, every-day South Dakotan to Washington,” said former State Senator and Representative Betty Olson of Harding County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.