Four bucking horses and two bucking bulls have been selected for Badlands Circuit animal awards in their respective events.
Badlands Bareback Horse of the Year went to Onion Ring, a horse owned by Korkow Rodeos, Pierre. Bareback Horse of the Finals was awarded to Blessed Day, owned by Championship Pro Rodeo, Brockway, Mont.
In the saddle bronc riding, the Badlands Horse of the Year went to South Point, owned by Sutton Rodeos, Onida, and the Horse of the Finals award was given to Scandal, also owned by Sutton Rodeos. The Horse of the Finals award was given to Scandal, also owned by Sutton Rodeos.
In the bull riding, the Badlands Bull of the Year was Chills and Thrills, owned by Mosbrucker Rodeos, Mandan, N.D., and the Bull of the Finals went to Extra Dirty Martini, owned by Fettig Pro Rodeo, Killdeer, N.D.
Onion Ring, owned by Jim and TJ Korkow of Korkow Rodeos, is the Badlands Bareback Horse of the Year, as well as winning second place for the PRCA Bareback Horse of the Year in 2018 and third place in 2017. The horse, a nine-year-old gelding, is a “money horse,” TJ Korkow said, “but at the same time, he can buck. He’s not just a day off. He can buck guys off or they can be 90 points on him.” But he’s also tame. “You can walk up to him in the pen and pet him,” Korkow said. “He’s dog gentle, not wild at all.” Onion Ring has been selected to buck at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (WNFR) four times and the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo five times.
In the saddle bronc riding, Sutton Rodeos won both events with their horses.
South Point was the Badlands Saddle Bronc of the Year. The horse, a twelve-year-old bay gelding, started his life as a bareback horse but was switched to the saddle bronc riding. He doesn’t delay in the chutes; some cowboys don’t get a measurement on their rein because the horse is ready to go, Steve Sutton said, and in the arena he does his job well. “He drops his head and bucks. He’s all bucking horse,” he said. This is the third year the horse has won a Badlands award; the horse has been selected for the WNFR five times.
Scandal, a nine-year-old brown mare, is the Badlands Saddle Bronc of the Finals. The mare goes back to an influential horse, Dakota Bob, of the Suttons’. The horse “makes you work for every point you get,” Sutton said. Cowboys “win a lot of money on her. You have to be a cowboy to make the whistle (make a qualified ride) and some guys don’t get there.”
In the bull riding, two bulls were recognized for their ability.
The 65th annual Minot Y’s Men’s Rodeo hosted the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo, Oct. 4-6. Year end and finals champions were determined in each event, and will go on to compete at the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo in Kissimmee, Fla., April 2-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.