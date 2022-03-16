Dow Warner is en route to Europe to continue the missionary work he started more than 20 years ago, and help Ukrainian refugees.
Warner took a month’s absence from his chaplain duties at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre to travel to Europe and help with relief work in Ukraine.
“I’ve spent half of my life overseas doing missionary work,” Warner told the Capital Journal by phone while waiting to board an international flight. “And 20 years ago, for five years, my wife and I ran a missionary training school where we trained people who wanted to go on missions. Two of the couples we trained are still over there. Two of them are in the Czech Republic, outside of Prague, about an hour and a half. And two of them are in Ukraine in the city of Uzhhorod, a border town to Ukraine, Slovakia and Hungary — they come to a point there, and that’s where we are going to be going.”
Warner will meet up with the missionaries already there. He said they have related to him what he will see.
“Hurting people — just the look in peoples’ eyes. They have lost everything — don’t have anything. ‘I walked away from everything,’ and that is a difficult situation to be in. Saying goodbye at the borders is really hard on missionaries. Family after family saying goodbye,” Warner said.
As of Wednesday, the United Nations reported more than 3 million refugees had left Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24. the U.N. reported that most Ukrainian refugees went to Poland, with 1.8 million arriving since Feb. 24 as of Wednesday.
“Everyone is saying goodbye to someone they may never see again,” Warner said.
Warner will go to the Czech Republic first, where his friends will receive him. Then the supply transportation begins.
“Over the next couple of weeks, we will try to make at least two or three runs,” Warner said. “We’ll see how the time works and finances work. We will load up vans full of supplies, and we will drive to the Hungary border.”
He said they wouldn’t cross the border but would hand the supplies off for further transportation.
Warner said the four missionaries have been helping with various needs there — getting people across the border and to an orphanage and a Red Cross receiving station.
“There’s an orphanage there that I’ve been to half a dozen times in Ukraine,” he said. “There are around 1,500 displaced orphans in this town. Some of the supplies we take will be for them.”
He added that sleeping pads, baby bottles and formula, and 300 pairs of shoes and socks have already gone to the orphanage. Some supplies have gone to a Red Cross receiving station, so they will have something there when people arrive.
“There is a Red Cross receiving tent — will give them some supplies of what they have asked for,” Warner said. “Then we will find people who want to go back to Czech Republic, and then we will transport them back to Czech Republic. There are families who have agreed to receive some of these families as they try to get situated. That’s kind of the general role we are going to do. If we have the finance, we’ll just keep repeating that.”
Warner feels confident in what he is doing, knowing exactly where donated funds are going and how those funds get used.
In Pierre, Warner chaplains at the hospital on weekdays and pastors at the Water of Life Assembly of God in Chamberlain during extended weekends. Financial support to aid in Warner’s mission trip goes through that church, 202 E. Clemmer Ave., Chamberlain, SD 57325.
“Sometimes there are people who you want to help, but you aren’t sure who to help,” he said. “For us, in this situation, it is unique in that we know both couples and both sides of the border. Will the money get to the right people — that is not our issue at all. Our issue is can we raise enough money to help.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.