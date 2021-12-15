Sunny Hannum said dance studios around the country closed due to the coronavirus pandemic but found Hosanna Dance Studio in Fort Pierre weathered the storm by using Zoom classes.
Hannum is one of the studio’s owners, and she said remaining open wasn’t without its struggles.
“For dance, it’s good to have the students in the classroom,” she said. “It’s a social thing, almost a family. I have even called it group therapy. The endorphins you get from dancing are not just good physically but mentally.”
When 2020 started, the studio offered a martial arts class and a line-dance class. Because of the pandemic, both stopped. Since then, Hannum said she now has some people who want to do the swing — jitterbug — class if they can get a group together.
“It was definitely a challenge keeping things going during COVID,” co-instructor Josh Easter said. “We did classes through Zoom and did a performance in Steamboat Park — some on the stage and some on the grass as well. We were getting back to in-person in the fall of 2020, which was good, and we were able to use the Pierre Players’ theater for our Narnia show.”
Josh is a co-instructor along with his sister Sarah Easter and Hannum.
Sarah said the T.F. Riggs High School theater was not available because of the school’s pandemic policies. But the Pierre Players let them use the Grand Opera House.
Sarah found it was a cozier atmosphere, with the audience being closer to what was happening on stage, though it was a challenge being in a smaller theater and not having space in the wings.
Hannum believed that last year was limited in sports, with many public school sports having to deal with the pandemic. And now those sports have come back, drawing some students from taking dance.
The dance studio still had some difficulties with the pandemic and its precautions easing during the summer.
Hannum said the studio didn’t hold summer dance camps with everybody being so excited to be without masks and headed outdoors.
Though sessions and their classes are now growing, other pandemic-caused aspects still affect dance. One problem is costume suppliers are not keeping up with the increasing demand.
“They are out of certain colors, and certain colors are not going to be available until after our spring show,” Hannum said. “Normally, it takes about eight weeks. Now we are 12 weeks out. Some dance studios are making their own costumes.”
The current session of classes started on Sept. 7 and will hold a showcase performance on Dec. 18 at the studio in Fort Pierre. The session includes 50-60 registrations, with some students registered in several classes. Though seven adults are registered, they will not be performing in this coming showcase.
The next session starts on Jan. 2, and with the way things are going, its culminating performance of the Prince of Egypt-based “The Deliverer” on March 19 already has two showings planned.
“I’m thinking 2022 will be as good, if not better,” Hannum said. “It depends on enrollment to help us decide what we do. This session, the younger kids outnumber the older kids. We haven’t done Nutcracker in several years, and the audience loves it.”
This showcase is the first in-studio performance since 2019. Even while preparing for the “Joy of Christmas” showcase now, the instructors are also preparing for the studio’s future sessions and performances.
“This showcase is a big one,” Sarah said. “We’ve been working on this for a couple of months now, as well as our spring show. Some of our students have been working on that one too, and they have a lot of choreography in their heads — 2022 is looking good. We’ve got our usual dancers. And, some people have been moving to the area. We have a generation who are former students who now have children of their own. We’ve had a few of those so far.”
Josh anticipates 2022 will be a busier year.
“I think it’s a real possibility to see growth this next year. We will probably be getting back to summer dance camps,” Josh said. “I’m really excited about our spring show and taking that back to the Riggs stage. Our shows are free-will. People can bring the whole family and pay what they can, which helps with the cost of renting the Riggs theater.”
