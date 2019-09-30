Public Meetings are held each spring and fall across the Missouri River basin. Fall public meetings provide an update on current year’s runoff and reservoir operations as well as planned operations for the next year’s runoff season.
Of the meetings set for different states, one is to be held in Fort Pierre, Wednesday, Oct. 23. The meeting, in the Casey Tibbs Conference Center, 210 Verendrye Drive, starts at 10 a.m. CT.
The Annual Operating Plan for the next year’s runoff season is released for public comment in September, presented at the public meetings and finalized at the end of the calendar year. Spring public meetings provide a status of mountain snowpack, a runoff forecast for the year, and how operations during the runoff year will meet the authorized purposes for the Missouri River Mainstem System.
Twice a year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division hosts public meetings to discuss the Missouri River Mainstem System, upper basin runoff, and reservoir operations. The fall public meetings are scheduled for Oct. 22-25 across the Missouri River Basin.
Fall public meetings provide a status of runoff conditions and impacts to operations for the Missouri River Mainstem System. Presenters include staff from the National Weather Service and the USACE Missouri River Water Management Division.
For more information, contact Eileen Williamson at 402-996-3802.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.