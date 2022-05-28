After 19 children and two teachers were killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, many Americans are wondering how safe their schools are.
The timeline around the shooting is murky but early reports indicate police waited at least 40 minutes for a tactical team to arrive while the shooter was inside the school.
Law enforcement in Stanley and Hughes counties train annually to ensure adequate response in the event of mass shooting.
“We do training and active shooter training. Usually with the schools, we bring law enforcement in, we also bring fire and EMS in and we’ll have training meetings ahead of time. And we will actually do active shooter training within the schools, within the courthouse, different buildings we’ve set up,” Rob Fines, Hughes and Stanley County emergency management director, said.
The most recent active shooter drill took place in Georgia Morse Middle School last year. In the drill, law enforcement, fire departments and EMS responded to an active shooter in the school and on the football field.
The training encompassed all aspects of a mass shooting from negotiation to neutralizing a threat to medical care.
U.S. Marshals, FBI, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Pierre Police Department, Stanley and Hughes County Sheriff’s Offices and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks all participate in active shooter training.
Vast law enforcement resources are one of the benefits of living in Pierre and Fort Pierre, PPD Police Capt. Bryan Walz said.
“Even though we are a rural community, we are very lucky that we have a vast amount of resources within the City of Pierre. Being the seat of state government … We can draw from all of those resources should a situation such as that occur,” Walz said.
The city has a SWAT team ready, composed of members of the Pierre Police Department and the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office.
Local law enforcement is able to learn from other mass casualty events and apply that to their response.
“There’s an after action report that’s put out to law enforcement. Things that went right, things that went wrong, things that we can do better. Every single situation is a learning situation whether it’s something as simple as a traffic stop or a mass casualty incident,” Walz said.
Fines said local law enforcement has practiced active shooter drills for the last 10-15 years. Over that period of time, they’ve adjusted some of their methods.
“If there was any kind of change to it, it would be the response. Maybe many, many years ago law enforcement would show up and wait for a second officer to show up. But now, it’s first there, first in, go. There’s no hesitation, you just go,” Fines said.
Fines also assists with training in other counties for active shooter drills.
“I’ve done it in different communities, active shooter exercises. We do a lot of it, more than I wish we had to. I wish we didn’t have to do any, but we do a lot if,” he said.
Pierre School District Safety Coordinator Todd Johnson said schools do a lot of preparation to ensure the safety of staff and students.
“A huge part of what we do is preparation. So people like to use the word mitigation. I’m not a big fan of using mitigation because mitigation means you’re trying to plan to keep things not as bad. We really try to do what we can to keep things from happening,” Johnson said.
A big part of preparation is creating a climate and culture where problems can be addressed immediately.
Both T.F. Riggs High School and Georgia Morse Middle School have on-site school resource officers. The officers also spend time at the elementary schools as needed.
Johnson said a number of security measures are in place at the schools and additional measures, such as bag searches, can be enacted if needed.
There are two types of risk — external and internal.
Elementary and middle schools are more prone to external risk, where an outside party intends to cause harm, Johnson said.
Because of that threat, school doors remain locked and visitors can only enter through a locked front door once they are verified by staff.
High schools are more prone to internal threats from students or staff. This is because schools typically have open campuses where students can come and go depending on their schedule.
“The high school is different because we have an open campus … we have the same lockdown system at the high school where they have to come to the front door and be identified before they come in. But the thing is we have a lot of students coming in and out where they have the ability to bring something back in,” Johnson said.
South Dakota has the School Sentinel Program, enacted in 2013, where authorized staff are allowed to keep a secured firearm on campus.
Johnson, who was in law enforcement for 12 years, completed the two week training last year.
No staff in the Pierre School District have elected to take the training.
Gun Violence Archive, a data collection organization, has counted 214 mass shootings in 2022. The organization defines mass shootings as events where four or more people are killed.
Past years’ data can be found at gunviolencearchive.org.
Education Week has counted 27 school shootings this year. There were 34 school shootings in 2021, the largest number ever recorded.
According to CDC data from 2020, guns have become the leading cause of injury-related death for children one and older, surpassing motor vehicles.
In active shooter situations the U.S. Department of Homeland Security recommends running away immediately. If escape is not possible, hiding is the next best option. If you cannot run or hide, fight as a last resort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.