Intertribal Agriculture Council and Dakota Rural Action put together travel scholarships for individuals engaged in tribal food systems to attend South Dakota’s Local Foods Conference held Nov. 1st & 2nd in Pierre.
An honest commitment to promoting South Dakota's local food systems requires that we appreciate the most sovereign, local food systems to ever exist in the Great Plains Regions: the indigenous food ways of Indian Country.
Our goal in offering a limited number of travel scholarships is to support a re-establishment of these regenerative, local, tribal food systems which once flourished in our state.
We invite professionals working to support food sovereignty in local tribal food systems to apply to our limited travel scholarship pool, funded through a partnership between Dakota Rural Action and the Intertribal Agriculture Council. Total travel scholarship amount will vary by each chosen applicant's need for support. October 20th deadline for scholarship applications, notification on October 23rd of scholarship award. Apply for scholarships at the https://forms.gle/kNYVkT25ioKLzuqy5.
The South Dakota Local Foods Conference is hosted by a collaboration of partners including Dakota Rural Action, the South Dakota Specialty Producers Association, SDSU Extension, USDA Rural Development, South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum, and the Rosebud Economic Development Corporation (REDCO).
The Local Foods movement is gaining momentum and this conference offers timely information on topics such as the future of food production, selling to institutions, food product labeling, raising animals on pasture and market gardening techniques to name a few.
This year the Nose to Tail Chef Experience at Drifters Bar & Grille is INCLUDED in the two (2) day registration fee! The Nose to Tail meal is on Friday evening.
Registration is open until the end of business Monday, October 21, after which registration can not be guaranteed and will include an additional $25 if space is still available.
Register at www.sdlocalfoods.org
