TeamMates mentoring positively impact Pierre youth
Buy Now

A few reasons local community members choose to become a mentor include being retired, empty nesters, they had a mentor as a student or in their career or they wished they had a mentor growing up. Teammates coordinator Renae Lehman shows off some artwork created by a pair of their matches.

 Phil Torres / Capital Journal

January is National Mentoring Month and nationwide programs are shining a light on how important mentors are and honoring current mentors for their service and the impact they’re making on youth. This impact can be seen locally at Georgia Morse Middle School, where Pierre TeamMates was approved nearly three years ago.

The program officially kicked off in January 2021 and in its first year they had 12 matches. Currently, they are wrapping up the year with 25 matches heading into National Mentoring Month.

Was the information in this article useful?


Phil Torres |  605-224-7301 ext. 131

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Phil Torres received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. His work has appeared in the Associated Press and Washington Times.

Load comments