A few reasons local community members choose to become a mentor include being retired, empty nesters, they had a mentor as a student or in their career or they wished they had a mentor growing up. Teammates coordinator Renae Lehman shows off some artwork created by a pair of their matches.
January is National Mentoring Month and nationwide programs are shining a light on how important mentors are and honoring current mentors for their service and the impact they’re making on youth. This impact can be seen locally at Georgia Morse Middle School, where Pierre TeamMates was approved nearly three years ago.
The program officially kicked off in January 2021 and in its first year they had 12 matches. Currently, they are wrapping up the year with 25 matches heading into National Mentoring Month.
“I go ahead and take a look at all of that when I match them up, so that they end up with someone who has a lot in common with them,” TeamMates coordinator Renae Lehman said.
Lehman explained that matches start at GMMS, with the hope they continue until high school graduation. In the future, Pierre TeamMates would like to move into each elementary building, as the program starts at fourth grade. Doing so will require more mentors, something they simply don't have the funding for right now.
Mentors encourage their match to reach their goals with the ultimate goal of graduation, all under proper guidance.
“There are a lot of boundaries in place with this program which is why we love the program. It is exceptionally safe and has a reputation for being really meaningful and positive,” Lehman said.
Kyley Cumbow, principal at GMMS, sees her students who participate getting a lot of the programming. Cumbow recalled the school trying a different mentorship initiative to meet the need.
"Just like 15 years ago, kids just needed that additional cheerleader, that additional support system," she said. "Every one of our kids benefit for different reasons."
According to a Gallup student poll, engaged students are four and a half times more likely to be hopeful about their future than their disengaged peers. TeamMates mentees are proven to have higher levels of engagement, better attendance, increase grades and 81 percent said they know their strengths and talents to help them set goals for the future.
“We are grateful for every TeamMates mentor,” TeamMates Chief Executive Officer DeMoine Adams explained in a press release. “Every TeamMates mentor I speak with talks about how mentoring has been an incredibly positive experience for them. I hope more caring adults will join us so they too can experience the positive impact of mentoring.”
The mission of the TeamMates Mentoring Program is to impact the world by inspiring students to reach their full potential through mentoring. TeamMates serves more than 10,000 youth in more than 180 communities across Nebraska, Wyoming, Kansas, South Dakota and Iowa. Overall, number of matches in South Dakota is 182 across seven chapters — Belle Fourche, Custer-Hermosa, Lead-Deadwood, Pierre, Rapid City, Sioux Falls and Spearfish — as of this publication.
Mentors meet with their mentees one-on-one in school, once a week, during the academic year or in the college program once a month.
"Renae Lehman and our current board truly believe in this and what it gives to our students, therefore our community. I do believe the mentors benefit just as much as our students. Because they believe in it, its not gonna go away," Cumbow said.
Mentor training is offered each month to become a new mentor or learn about the program. To become a mentor or nominate someone to become a mentor or teammates.org/chapters/pierre to see upcoming events.
