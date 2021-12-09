A Pierre group is getting into the Christmas spirit, and they’re hoping to spark an interest in model trains among local youth during their 2021 Legion Trains show at Faith Lutheran Church on Saturday.
On a Thursday morning, Ken Newling, Ken Phillips and Frank Marnell sat at a table in the American Legion Cabin, lighting up as they recalled past shows and the excitement on kids’ faces as they explored the different setups.
“We were sitting around the office ‘BS-ing,’ and one of the guys heard that I had a train set, and he says you ought to set it up down here — get some other people,” Newling said about the event’s origins. “And that’s basically how it started. You know, just goofing around.”
Phillips said Newling started it that first year. Newling said about two or three guys joined him in setting up their trains.
On Saturday, this year’s show marks the group’s eighth since their humble beginning inside the Legion’s cabin. But since then, the show has outgrown the Pierre Street location.
“We started here at the cabin — called it Trains in the Cabin,” Newling said. “We just got too big for the cabin.”
Newling, 70, bought his first train in his 60s — a memorial POW-MIA train set he bought from another American Legion member.
“It was just something I ran into, and I got a set,” he said. “I enjoyed it, so I just kept going.”
Phillips, 71, also came into it later, saying he bought his first train at 63 years old.
“What got me started with them was somebody had two different train sets that they wanted to sell — they only wanted $100 for them, each,” he said. “I picked up one, Ralph in the office picked up one and then he eventually sold his because he got frustrated trying to build buildings for it.”
Newling joked that’s why you buy the pre-built buildings.
While Newling and Phillips discovered trains later in life, Marnell started much earlier. He traced his fondness for model trains back to his childhood and seeing his grandfather’s sets.
“My grandfather had a set that I saw when I was young, but I wasn’t allowed to play with,” Marnell said.
He said his father bought him an expensive train set after his parents divorced. His mother responded by putting his grandfather to work, turning it into something even better.
“I was able to have a train set of my own,” Marnell said. “He put it on a six-by-four board, and I had that for a number of years. And then, of course, you become a teenager and don’t care about things like that for a while.”
Bringing smilesNo longer a teenager, Marnell, 37, enjoys seeing the excitement on the faces of kids who come to the Legion’s train shows each year.
“We do this once a year because we love kids, and we love the trains,” he said. “I know my kids love the trains and running them. And my kids love showing other kids the trains, interacting with them.”
Newling said people would be surprised how many kids love them when they see them going. He recalled one boy not wanting to leave during the second year’s show once he set his eyes on the different trains.
Phillips added the boy’s grandmother had to drag him out of the cabin.
“She literally had to drag him out of here because he didn’t want to leave,” Newling said. “She kept saying, ‘We’ll be back, we’ll be back.’ He didn’t care.”
Kids arriving on Saturday will also have a hands-on chance to run a train during the show.
“We’ve got a train set that the American Legion paid for, and I keep it at home,” Newling said. “Basically, what it’s set up for is if the kids want to run a train. Because I know how some of the guys that have train sets don’t want the kids messing with them, but this one here will be set up off to the side just for the kids to run.”
Marnell said he’ll also have some neat features on his set to allow the kids to interact with the models.
The four men, including Michael Ward, who wasn’t at the Legion’s cabin, also give away door prizes to the kids, funded by donations raised during the previous year’s show. This year’s grand prize is a 130-piece train set, complete with people, railroad equipment, telephone poles and other scenery.
“You can build a full layout with the grand prize,” Marnell said.
Phillips said the last few years, they had more kids than they had prizes, which left some upset they didn’t walk away with something.
“I remember that one year that little girl won that train set, and her little brother was so upset because she won a train set and he didn’t,” Newling said. “But she went up, picked out a train, walked up to her little brother and handed it to him. Man, that kid, you couldn’t have pried that out of his hand with a crowbar. It was just so good.”
And it’s not just the kids who light up with excitement. The three guys noted how even the adults get lost in the trains when they walk through the different sets. Marnell expects to have about 10 sets from Pierre-area residents on display during Saturday’s show. Each set takes about an hour or so to set up.
Marnell found Christmas time is an excellent opportunity to put the trains on display.
“A lot of people like to put a train around the Christmas tree,” he said.
But Marnell doesn’t put trains around his tree, which he attributed to his wife’s 12-year-old cat preventing him from doing so.
Newling said his cat enjoys watching his set as she lies in the artificial lake on his landscape.
“She’ll chase the train until it comes around and starts chasing her,” he said. “Then she don’t like it no more. She’ll get off the table then.”
Marnell said they are hoping to have a big turnout this year. The show is free, and they rely on their free-will donation lunch provided by the Sons of the Legion to have funding for more prizes.
Newling said they didn’t do well on donations last year since they couldn’t hold the lunch with their setup at Northridge Plaza. But Marnell said they had a good turnout overall with all the foot traffic.
This year’s show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church will have the free-will lunch at noon, and Marnell said the more people, the better come next year’s show.
“The more prizes we can give,” Marnell said. “We can give away candy, fancier prizes, nicer trains.”
