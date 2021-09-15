Whether sketching, painting, carving and kilning, art presents itself in all things from rodeos to weddings and porch swings to parades — art exists everywhere.
“People don’t realize how much it affects their lives to have art in it,” Sandra Nelson, Canvasback Art Club member, said. “The tougher times get, the less people can do a lot of things. I think art is one way to help people appreciate their surroundings better.”
The 60-year-old club has seen its ups and downs in membership. Some belong or participate in some manner, though do not often attend meetings. The Canvasbacks Art Club is a group of individuals who promote local artists by sponsoring exhibits and workshops and applying for grants to encourage their advancement, study and appreciation.
“Charlotte Hyde was in at the start of it, and she’s in her 90s,” current club president Beverly “Bev” Letellier said. “In 1989, when I came to town, it was going then, and they had been going strong before that. We used to get new members because we had workshops, but we are having a hard time finding people to lead workshops. I guess everybody is so busy with their life they don’t want to make a commitment.”
Letellier added they want some younger faces making their way onto the group’s rolls.
“We are recovering from COVID,” she said. “There are about seven of us showing up at meetings — the real troopers. We need some young blood, definitely. We are trying to promote it to younger people.”
Canvasback is open to everyone. Members and guests meet on the first Monday of every month, not to work on individual art projects but to display their works to each other and to receive positive, constructive feedback from others who love art.
From 7-9 p.m. at the Rawlins Municipal Library on Church Street, members pass their artwork around and talk about the pieces. Each person explains each piece or photo, covering what went into making the item or the history behind it.
Voicing the greatness, or potential greatness, in others’ works is opposite to what some artists experience while working.
“You’ll notice that artists are quiet… you get tuned in,” Nelson said. “I’ve started something at 8 or 9 o’clock, and then I look up at the clock, and it’s 2 in the morning.”
Nelson added she enjoys seeing “something rise out of nothing.”
Canvasback member John Maciejewski talked about his tornado photographs while passing around examples of his work. A quick sharing of each person’s memory of witnessing — and surviving — a tornado followed.
Different works inspiring memories weren’t limited to tornados.
Later, a painting depicting a dilapidated wooden shed initiated stories of similar buildings that leaned or sagged more and more between return visits until their ultimate collapse. Such buildings are often the subject of photos, sketches and paintings.
The club promotes the start, completion and showing of art. But all too often, people don’t continue their artistic aspirations.
“There are a lot of paintings that never see the light of day,” Letellier said.
She also bragged about some of the other artists, like Maciejewski and one of the group’s younger members — Hannah Houdeshell.
“(She) does some very interesting artwork,” Letellier said. “I really like her artwork. It is different. She does ink and watercolor but is very intricate and detailed. It catches people’s attention. John Maciejewski of Blunt does really neat caricatures, mostly of cats, funny as all get out.”
The group’s discussions also provide an opportunity for artists to share practical information they’ve learned through experience.
Letellier found people don’t buy large pictures as much as they did in the past and chalked it up to limited wall space. She said she does smaller pictures, and she’s found people who don’t have room for a painting buy a postcard instead.
As Letellier shared this with the group, members passed around postcard-sized photos and paintings of horses, buildings, flowers and other subjects, which received constructive criticism.
“Artists have to be flexible. You can use any form of art — watercolor, oils, acrylic, pen and ink, china painting, collages, multimedia to make a picture, sculptor and pottery. Some of our stuff has been in galleries and museums,” Letellier said.
She added some pieces even made their way into the Smithsonian Museum.
Closer to home, club members participate in shows across the state, including the annual Dakota MasterWorks Art Show in Sioux Falls.
“I won the watercolor division one year and a couple of honorable mentions. It is so hard to get artwork there and back,” Letellier said. “When the Short Grass Arts Council has art shows, they invite us to participate.”
During the group’s last meeting on Sept. 7 — held on a Tuesday due to Labor Day — members also talked about three-dimensional pieces, like pottery, reliefs and statues. The works also included a unique form of three-dimensional works made from wheat straw.
A piece titled “Dignity” is a 6-inch figure made from straw. An even more intricate medium is wheat string, derived from dividing wheat straw into six threads and wheat weaving or Swiss lacing them.
While wheat weaving is unique, it’s not uncommon. The Folsom, California-based National Association of Wheat Weavers plans to hold its next convention in April.
Canvasback also announces and promotes upcoming shows. Letellier said the club uses the $15 annual dues to help cover its art show expenses.
“That shouldn’t break anybody unless you are really a starving artist,” she said.
Now, the club is looking forward to its largest community activity — the annual free art show at the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce building on Nov. 6-7. The club invites high school students from Pierre and Stanley County — selected by their art teachers — and encourages them to have items in the show.
Artists donate door prizes for the event, and they also hold a silent auction for displayed work. But with more than 200 pieces on display, it’s not unheard of for some to not be up for sale.
Whether a piece is up for sale or not, artists will be on hand to discuss works and art in general.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.