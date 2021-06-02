T.F. Riggs High School students in ninth through 12th grades on average failed 251 classes per year from 2012-13 through 2014-15 school years. But that number has plummeted with the average falling to an average of 50 classes per year for the last three years.
According to the South Dakota State Report Card report for 2020, the Riggs school’s graduation rate is 90 percent. The completion rate is 96 percent. Completion is when students earn their diplomas, require more than four years to earn their diplomas, or they eventually earn a GED (Graduate Equivalency Degree).
“We would love to get to 100 percent. That is always our goal,” Riggs Principal Kevin Mutchelknaus said. “We have many opportunities to help students get to their finish line.”
School drop-out laws have changed. Mutchelknaus and Assistant Principals Amy Boutchee and Rob Coverdale believe it was around 15 years ago when South Dakota changed its laws about when a student may exit school before graduation. That age used to be 16. Now a student may not ‘walk out’ or permanently leave school until they are 18 years old. Though an adult at 18, there is still a family influenced decision.
“Different families do things differently,” Coverdale said.
Meanwhile, Stanley County School District deals with a far smaller student population and graduating class. Since the graduating year of 2017, the average graduation rate is about 95 percent.
“And I think for most smaller districts that is a pretty common number,” James Cutshaw, middle school and high school principal in Fort Pierre, said. “We want kids to graduate in four years, but we want them to complete and earn a meaningful diploma.”
Stanley County Superintendent Daniel Hoey added, “It’s a fallacy that we will always have 100 percent. But you have a danger of watering down the importance of graduating. We have required credits per school year; it’s not a time-based thing. Students have to complete those required credits.”
Hoey is concerned with valid in-house testings in every district he has worked. He recalls a district in Colorado where students had an average of a 2.9-grade point average across the board, but when taking the ACT college entrance exam the district average was 16. The national average is 21. There was a disconnect there.
“Tests are a snapshot in time. We want to be aware of test nervousness, bad days, and other factors,” Hoey said. “That is why we use ongoing ‘means’ (averages), ‘medians’ (middle scores), and ‘modes’ (most often seen numbers). The World Series is not done in just one game; it’s a presumption of the best team over seven games. In testings and graduation, you account for chance and other factors, but you don’t leave everything to chance. We are looking for a continuity across multiple testing opportunities.”
Pierre administration and staff brag about their student body.
“Approximately 38 percent of our students — 300 out of 800 — have a 3.0 or higher grade point average,” Mutchelknaus said. “That shows the steadiness of our classes.”
High school years are a fresh start, with a clean slate, for eighth graders starting their next four years of free public school.
“Our freshmen don’t bring anything — in a negative way — from eighth grade,” Coverdale said. “About 50 percent of our freshmen have some credit start — maybe half a credit — already in World History or in Algebra, and some students with a half credit in both.”
Those clean slates are on the official paperwork, though assistance is already in the works for eighth graders who may need a little more attention or incentive.
“We meet with the middle school to try to provide assistance, or at least an awareness, of those students who struggle,” Mutchelknaus said. “We have three counselors who use many resources, including the computer program South Dakota MyLife, where they start identifying students’ interests, credits, and academic plans, which they can change based on each student’s changing needs.”
Many reasons exist for students falling behind. For whatever reason, there is poor attendance. Parents can drive students to the front door, then drive away and the student doesn’t actually go into the school. Maybe transportation itself is the problem. Coverdale said that his staff tries to eliminate any barriers to attendance. He said that this last year, one teacher picked a kid up everyday at the student’s home so that student would be in school.
“If you are not here, you are more likely to not do the work. One of the many things we’ve been working on is reducing the missing and late work of students, and thus our students increase the number of passed classes,” Cutshaw said. “You’ve got to be here; you’ve got to do the work.”
Truancy at some point is reported to the state’s attorney.
“Our attendance policy is stretched sometimes to the max before a student is reported to the court system. Every year we have some students who have to be reported,” Mutchelknaus said.
Stanley County is working against truancy by using relationships.
“We are paying teachers to work with students before and after school,” Cutshaw said.
Hoey added, “Inevitably, with the time spent with a kid, you get to know them. You learn where the passion of the learner is. A student can’t do percentage problems out of the book, but can figure batting averages in their head, or figure the live weight versus butcher weight of cattle. You teach to fit in the ‘quality education’ of the world.”
Speaking as a team, Cutshaw continued, “For teachers to build relationships with students, they create a study management system based on communication with the students.”
Pierre administrators have a similar difficulty. Sometimes a student is in attendance physically, but not otherwise. In those cases there are other ways students can catch back up to their cohorts, to the students in their eventual graduating class.
When a student admits “I failed English IV, now I have to recover that credit,” they can work through a computer-generated credit-recovery program called Edgenuity, which is almost like an online school for that specific credit. Instead of using Edgenuity, the student could simply take the class again.
“Summer school is not a requirement for districts to offer, but we do,” Coverdale said. “It has gotten to the point where we now have to charge a fee — which seems to make the students more accountable — and we work with families on this to make sure it is accessible to our kids.”
Coverdale said that the failing grade of “F” still remains on the student’s transcript and is figured in with their grade point average. But, the credit recovery puts them back on track to graduate with their cohorts.
Other options
If the student falls behind so far there is simply no way they can catch up to remain with their cohorts, then a GED can be an option. This first requires a pre-GED-test in Social Studies, Science and English content areas to predict if the student is likely to pass the GED. State law does not allow the GED for just anyone — the three main categories include a case of pregnancy, a case of juvenile delinquency or a case of not being able to recover enough credits to graduate with the student’s cohort. A student passing the GED may not walk through the graduation ceremony, but can still apply for colleges and technical schools.
“We are really surprised by some students who have passed their GED, because they have not done anything in class, but they have heard the information and gained some skills,” Mutchelknaus said.
Coverdale added, “We’ve had some pretty jubilant kids who have surpassed difficulties, handicaps and challenges.”
“We work with an increasing variety of student/family experiences, but we have to get the student where we want them to go, to somehow graduate,” Hoey said.
Other ways of ‘graduating’ are varied.
“A Waiver of Public Education — a.k.a. a Public School Exemption Certificate — must be signed by the parents for the student to do homeschooling,” Cutshaw said. “Some students work on their GED with The Right Turn. Some students work with online academies to get a non-public-school diploma. Some could go on to Job Corps. Homeschooling earns a diploma, but not from the public school system. If the work is done online through the South Dakota Virtual High School, the student may or may not walk on stage when they graduate, depending on that particular district’s policies. The Stanley County School District requires at least half of the student’s credits to be in classes. The out-of-class work could be because of the COVID pandemic, of other medical reasons of the student or a family member or other reasons.”
Mutchelknaus told of a 40-year-old worker who returned to South Dakota, and state regulations required him to have at least a GED to continue his job. The opportunity was there for the worker to earn a GED, but also for them to get their diploma by attending studies after the regular school day, which they did. Another person, a 26-year-old woman recently earned her GED, through The Right Turn in downtown Pierre. School-aged students can make use of make-up classes every day during school hours. Non-traditional students — such as adults — come in after school to recover credits.
The student on the other end of earning an A+ can still graduate.
“The struggles vary, from truancy, to drug addiction, emotional struggles and mental health challenges continue to grow. All of these can work together. There are some tough situations for some of our kids,” Coverdale said.
“Encouraging attendance, completion of work, before and after school, student/teacher relationships — all this works, but how much the families participate really reflects on the graduation rate,” Hoey said. “If a child is educated only at the school, then they are not fully educated.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.