Open skating, figure skating and ice hockey see benefits as growing interest in ice skating make continued support for two rinks in the Pierre and Fort Pierre areas possible.
Central South Dakota Skating Club head coach Samantha Witte said that any kid getting on the ice would find they have the skill the rest of their life.
"Whether it's ice skating or roller skating or rollerblading, it's all the same -- except one's cold and the others are warm," she said. "I would guess around 70 percent of the population can skate -- you have to keep in mind that a lot of older people used to skate on ponds and rivers. Like I say, it's a skill for life."
In April, Sophie Richardson started as the assistant figure skating coach after beginning a nine-month medical school rotation and began skating for fun and competition while in Sioux Falls. She said she began as the assistant coach after a parent saw her on the ice during an open skate session in Pierre.
"I teach little kids who are like three, and high schoolers and all sorts of people," Richardson said. "I think they want to learn for fun, or see it on TV, or want to come and skate with friends. It's a social thing, too. I think most people learning to skate can stand up -- it's stopping that's the problem."
Skating club member Jazmine Fennell, 14, is currently ranked a preliminary skater -- one level before pre-juvenile, the highest in the club.
"I saw skating on the TV and thought it was really cool -- something a lot of people could do, and I loved their dresses," she said. "It's super fun and you get to meet great people and it gives you experience with teamwork. I plan on going as far as I can go. I sure will try for senior, the top level, five more above pre-juvenile."
Fennell found there are ups and downs when it comes to skating. She said the worst part is spending a long time trying to learn a routine and not quite getting there. But Fennell said the best part of the sport is doing what you couldn't do before.
Figure skating board president Stef Garland said her daughter started figure skating as a stress reliever but fell in love with the sport.
"It helped build her confidence and helped her make great friends who are like family now," Garland said. "Another thing it teaches you (is) if you fall down to get right back up again, not to accept defeat."
She added that ice skating has been in the area for many years, with the original City of Pierre ice skating club becoming the Oahe Ice Riders and now the Central South Dakota Skating Club.
Witte said that the skating club usually has about 30-35 skaters per session. In 2020, it had 50 skaters for its Lion King show. This season's Winter Wonderland show has 32 skaters.
Witte said these are learning programs that include figure skating.
"It depends on how many days you want to skate and what you want to be involved with," she said. "The basics are skating forward, stopping and skating backward -- these are huge. Then we start adding rocking horse -- heal-to-toe and toe-to-heal, and dips. Then we start doing bunny hops, one-foot glides and spirals. In the past, we have had adults show up. We have 4- to 5-year-olds skate with us. What's really cool is that the figure skating and the hockey skaters get along really well. I like hockey as much as I like figure skating."
The figure skaters practice at the Pierre Area Youth Skating Association's ice rink. The Oahe Hockey Association has owned the PAYSA facility since 2014 and has close ties with the Expo Center in Fort Pierre.
"The Oahe Hockey Association leases the Expo building for the six-month season, and the OHA facilitates any open skating," Shane Kramme, who manages the Expo Center, said. "The ice comes in approximately Oct. 1 and comes out approximately April 1. The other six-month period is rented by other event organizations. It's a good program for getting skaters an opportunity to learn. It's a great community opportunity. They get a lot of people to come into town."
Oahe Hockey board member John Ullmann said the PAYSA facility is open all year and hosts hockey camps, summer league practices, fall hockey and figure skating and Wednesday night informal games year-round.
The skating club invites community members of all ages to watch their shows and hope to spark an interest, or renew interest, in skating.
Garland said that individuals figure skaters are at different levels, based on the skater's skill and talent, not on age. The first level is called Snowplow Sam. The shows include solo, duet and group figure skating, all set to music.
"We have our youngest at four years old, and our oldest is a high school senior, so is 17-18," she said. "We have 32 skaters. Sometimes it is boys and girls. This session, we have all girls. We do two sessions, one from Mid-September and goes to mid-December. The next session is January to mid-March, ending with a spring show."
While the figure skating shows are free, the club asks for free-will offerings and non-perishable items for PARS's food pantry.
Witte said that the raised funds go to the hockey association to help pay for the ice. Skating club fees and income and Oahe Hockey pay for the ice.
"It's expensive," she said. "It runs all the time, needs electricity, and that costs money. I think it's really reasonable. We hold as many fundraisers as we can to keep costs down. We have a really good community that supports the rinks. If it wasn't for them, we wouldn't have what we do now."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.