Local golfers from across the area competed in a pair of tournaments in Aberdeen earlier this week. They competed at Moccasin Creek Country Club on Monday, and at Lee Park Golf Club on Tuesday.
Fort Pierre’s Luke Olson led the way for local competitors on Monday after placing first in the 14-15 year old boys division. Pierre’s Madilyn Brakke placed first in the 16-18 girls division, while Rigley Kulesa placed first in the 9 and under boys division. Agar’s Beckham McPeak tied for second place in the 9 and under boys division, while Pierre’s Hadley Hart placed second in the 14-15 girls division. Finally, Blunt’s Gavin Colson placed third in the 12-13 boys division.
Tuesday’s action at Lee Park saw Pierre’s Dawson Getz place first in the 14-15 boys division, while Olson placed third. Colson placed fifth in the 12-13 boys division, while Onida’s Olivia Olson placed fourth in the 14-15 girls division. Agar’s Beckham McPeak placed second in the 9 and under boys division, while Pierre’s Rigley Kulesa placed third.
Golfers in the South Dakota Golfers Association Junior Tour will have a busy week next week. Monday’s action will be at the Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell, while Tuesday’s action will be at the Madison Country Club in Madison. Wednesday’s action will be split between Southern Hills Golf Course in Hot Springs and Two Rivers Golf Course in North Sioux City.
