Hughes County Land Transfers: July 22-31

On 7/22, title to Lot 3, Blk 3, Winchester Estates was transferred from Mark Underberg & Terri Richards Underberg, Pierre to Troy & Veronica Morley, Pierre for $555,000.

On 7/22, title to Lot 14 & E10’ Lot 15, Blk 5, Winchester Estates was transferred from Troy & Veronica Morley, Pierre to Matthew & Erika Blumer, Pierre for $332,500.

On 7/22, title to Lot G, Park Add., and Lots 47-48, Blk 22, Lots 41-46, Blk 15, & Lots 1 & 40-48, Blk 14, Euclid Ave. Add., Pierre was transferred from BKS, LLC, Pierre to Steven & Kimberly Malssm-Rysdon, Pierre for $20,000.

On 7/22, title to Lot 4B-2, Blk 3, Nystrom’s First Add., Pierre was transferred from Monty & Kathy Hein, Pierre to Fred Olson, Pierre for $25,000.

On 7/23, title to Lot 11, Blk 1, Flag Mountain Village was transferred from Tyler Haddix, Gillette, WY to MJET, LLC, Pierre for $170,000.

On 7/23, title to Lot 16, Beck’s Residential Lots was transferred from Bryan & Ann Wiseman, Sioux Falls to Timothy & Valerie Deick, Pierre for $190,000.

On 7/25, title to Lot 15, Blk 11, Pierre Original Plat was transferred from James & Rhonda Van Den Eykel, Deadwood to Scott & Cindy Simpson, Pipe Creek, TX for $75,000.

On 7/29, title to Lot 2 & N1/2 Lot 1, Thompson’s Subdivision of Edgewater was transferred from John Deyonge, Shamrock, TX to Stephen Passa, Pierre for $270,000.

On 7/29, title to Lot 1, Blk 2, Stoeser Subdivision was transferred from Ryan & Katherine Munson, Fort Pierre to Shane & Bridget Carnahan, Pierre for $200,000.

On 7/29, title to Lots 13-15, Blk 5, Capitol Add., Pierre was transferred from Tane & Elle Bramblee, Rapid City to Brad & Barbara Bonhorst, Fort Pierre for $265,000.

On 7/30, title to Lot 1-4 ex. S12’ Lot 4, Blk 56, Wells Second Add., Pierre was transferred from Phillip & Erin Preston, Hermosa to Jeffrey & Constance Heppner, Pierre for $221,500.

On 7/30, title to Lots 5-8, Blk 19, Smith’s Add. was transferred from Ronald & Shelia Moehring, Watertown to James Nelson & Nylda Stevens, Blunt for $150,000.

On 7/31, title to Lots 27-28, Blk 4, Wells Add., Pierre was transferred from Joseph & Brittanie Rezac, Pierre to Gary Ehrisman, Pierre for $195,000.

Stanley County Land Transfers: July 22 to August 14

On 7/22, title to Lot 1, Rickett’s Subdivision, Blk 15, Fort Pierre was transferred from David Titze, Fort Pierre to Ryan and Tessa Krueger, Fort Pierre for $45,000.

On 7/25, title to Lots 18-20, Blk 12, Fort Pierre was transferred from Raymond & Monica Merriman, Fort Pierre to Stan Olson, Fort Pierre for $55,000.

On 7/25, title to Lot 33, Blk 16, Fort Pierre was transferred from Roger & Jean Easland, Pierre to Stevan & Patricia Brown, Fort Pierre for $24,000.

On 7/26, title to Lots 41-43, Blk 47, Fort Pierre was transferred from Cort Riggle, Fort Pierre to Wyatt Johnson, Fort Pierre for $146,000.

On 7/26, title to Lot 26R ex. E28’, Marion’s Garden Subdivision, Fort Pierre was transferred from Patricia Miller, Fort Pierre to Laura Hand, Midland for $332,500.

On 8/1, title to Lot 3, Chantier Creek Plat Addition was transferred from Steve & Shelly Lehrkamp, Herreid to Fred’s at Chantier Creek, LLC, Fort Pierre for $85,000.

On 8/12, title to Lot 3, Finley Subdivision, a replat of Kruse Add., Fort Pierre was transferred from Michael & Jennifer Finley, Pierre to BW Gas & Convenience Real Estate, LLC, Beverly, MA for $15,000.

On 8/13, title to Lots 7&8, Dakota Addition was transferred from Vintage Square Estates, LLC, Fort Pierre to OC Enterprises, LLC, Fort Pierre for $50,000.

On 8/14, title to Lot C-2 in portions of SW4NW4 & NW4SW4 Sec. 2 and SE4NE4 & NE4SE4 Sec. 3, all in T4-R31E, BHM was transferred from Mary Curtis, Fort Pierre to Donald & Teri Heninger, Fort Pierre for $50,000.

On 8/14, title to Lot 11, Dakota Addition was transferred from Vintage Square Estates, LLC, Fort Pierre to Robert & Joann Swenson, Fort Pierre for $20,000.

