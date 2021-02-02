Sen. Mary Duvall, R-Pierre
As a newcomer to the Health and Human Services Committee, there are a number of areas where I need to do extra homework. It seems a little daunting for someone who has spent the last eight years working on transportation and taxation issues.
In the first part of session, we heard from three state agencies that have a combined budget of $1.7 billion, or about one-third of all state ongoing spending.
The Department of Human Services is responsible for helping South Dakotans who have developmental disabilities, are blind or visually impaired, or need rehabilitation services. This agency is also responsible for the SD Developmental Center (SDDC) in Redfield, which provides comprehensive services for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities when needed services are not available in a community setting.
The SDDC was established by the state legislature in 1899 and opened in February 1902 as the Northern Hospital for the Insane. In 1913, the name was changed to State School and Home for the Feeble Minded; in 1951 it became known as The Redfield State Hospital and School. The facility had an all-time population of 1,199 people in 1963, when the campus had 11 large buildings. Today the SDDC serves about 100 people. Among this year’s requests for one-time spending is $794,645 in general funds to demolish a vacant building on the SDCC campus.
The Department of Social Services deals with Medicaid, child protection services, economic assistance, and behavioral health including suicide prevention and substance abuse prevention.
The Department of Health is responsible for public health concerns, food and lodging safety, family and child development, health care licensing, vital records, and health data statistics. For nearly a year now the Department of Health has been in the forefront in providing information related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor has proposed putting $50 million of one-time dollars into the South Dakota Health Care Trust Fund. This was established by a constitutional amendment approved by the voters in 2001 to be used for health care related programs. At the end of Fiscal Year 2020, the fund had a balance of nearly $143 million.
If you have questions or comments, please feel free to reach out to me at maryduvall@midco.net.
Rep. Mike Weisgram, R-Fort Pierre
As I reflect on Week 3 of the 96th session of the South Dakota Legislature, several experiences stand out that demonstrate the formality and structure of the House of Representatives as well as the attentive and passionate constituents who watch current legislation.
Our citizen legislature considers a broad range of issues, and it does it with knowledge, varied ranges of experience, and the respect that all South Dakotans can be proud of.
When considering new and updated versions of legislation, it is apparent that much preparation went into crafting it, with new versions trying to find efficiencies in government oversight and “cleaning up” outdated laws. This week reinforced that communication is the key to success, and that I am here to serve a constituent of people.
My business life was spent serving the customer, always working to accommodate and please. Yet do it profitably. As a legislator, I serve the citizens.
Rather than profitability, though, I must keep efficiency in mind. This week, I voted on issues, such as: regulatory boards being combined for efficiencies, license renewals, and continuing education parameters for plumbers, and changes suggested by the electrical commission for much needed technology changes.
I kept as a baseline of how these votes affected the customers. Customers in these scenarios were barbers, cosmetologists, massage therapists, plumbers, and electricians – not to mention who benefits from their existence and services provided to the end consumer. We must balance efficiencies, the real-world workings of these people mentioned, and public safety. If there were controversies, usually it came down to the fact that communication was the ingredient that needed enhancing. This is not a criticism, just recognition of a meaningful pathway to successful improvements and understanding.
This week, I was introduced to the term “smoke out”. But this is not the kind of smoke out experienced during my much younger years visiting taverns with live music and unlimited cigarette smoking. House Bill 1076 (Require that birth certificates reflect biological sex) was defeated in the Health and Human Services Committee by one vote, but it was resurrected for floor consideration on Wednesday. The entire process was interesting to say the least.
From the bill failing in committee, to the smoke out on the floor, to the lively debate that brought passion from both sides, and the votes cast that ultimately saw the bill pass the full body. With a pass on the floor, the bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.
Before the votes were cast, I visited with many of my fellow representatives as well as we all were receiving many emails and messages. I also received many emails and messages after the votes were made from those who both agree and disagree with my position. I have explained the reasoning for my vote to those on both sides of the issue. Hopefully they can agree that we can disagree at times.
As I close this update, I will leave you the basis of how I will decide how to vote on these contentious issues: I will lead with love. Thank you for the honor to serve in the South Dakota House of Representatives and I appreciate you all very much.
