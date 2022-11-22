As of Monday, Kelly Cross remained undecided about what Black Friday sales he planned for his downtown Pierre store.
That’s because supply chain issues continue to plague the owner of K Bar C Western Wear.
“As far as western hats, it’s terrible and some boots are very, very slow,” Cross said. “It’s been that way for over a year.”
A term for the day after Thanksgiving, Black Friday is the biggest retail sales day in the United States. It traditionally marks the start of the Christmas shopping season. Many stores offer highly promoted sales and often open as early as midnight or even on Thanksgiving.
Cyber Monday typically outperforms Black Friday in terms of sales. Black Friday raked in $8.9 billion in 2021, while Cyber Monday hit $10.7 billion, according to data from Adobe Analytics.
Big box stores like Walmart, Runnings and Menards open at 6 a.m. Walmart is offering a 65-inch TV for $228 and Apple watches for $149, while Menards is offering a 7-inch Android tablet for $45 and fleece throw blankets for $2.79 each. At Runnings, for every $50 spent, customers will receive a $10 gift card.
Black Friday is usually pretty busy compared to the average day at K Bar C at 328 S. Pierre St., but Cross said business picks up even more when it gets closer to Christmas. He said last November and this November have been good months.
“I think it will be OK (this holiday season),” Cross said.
His late parents, Robert and Monica Cross, founded the business 33 years ago.
Rita Koenecke, who has co-owned Capital City Florists in Pierre with her husband, Todd, for 32 years, said after shoppers go to places like Walmart and Menards, they come to their store at 304 S. Pierre St. looking for special things.
“We were busy last year,” Rita Koenecke said. “Actually November has been pretty good. It was that way last year, too.”
Lynn’s Dakotamart at 120 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre plans to offer $10 gift cards for every $100 in pre-tax dollars spent between 7 a.m. and noon on Friday in its lower level store.
“We’ve been super busy already,” Sporting Goods Manager Brent Adams said. “With COVID mostly over with, everybody is out and about.”
Although dealing with supply chain issues, he does have ammunition in stock.
“The popular ammo we’re getting,” Adams said.
There might be certain brands of clothing that are more difficult to get.
“You may not find the exact color or style you’re looking for,” he said. “You’ll have to pick and choose.”
Across the Missouri River in Fort Pierre, the Dakota Emporium Trading Post has several days during the year that sales top Black Friday sales.
“The busiest day is the Saturday before Christmas Eve,” owner Mike Peterson said. “It’s always the best day of the year.”
The emporium at 119 Deadwood St. is a Pendleton dealer and sells beads, leather items, craft supplies and more.
Mike said he doesn’t rely on tourists for much business.
“Most of the folks are local, off the reservation,” he said.
The owner of the Fort Pierre Rock Shop never sees a busy Black Friday, or for that matter a very busy Christmas season.
“My busiest time is when it’s summer and when there’s tourists,” Scott Peterson said.
The owner of the store at 608 Fort Chouteau Road for 25 years, Scott said the holiday does bring in some business. In addition to rocks, he sells collectibles including pocket knives, antique toys and old bottles.
