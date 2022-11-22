As of Monday, Kelly Cross remained undecided about what Black Friday sales he planned for his downtown Pierre store.

That’s because supply chain issues continue to plague the owner of K Bar C Western Wear.

Gwen Albers

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

