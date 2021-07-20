Pierre resident Katie Dwyer, 32, is no stranger to music. She has 19 produced or production-ready songs available for purchase and many more written just waiting for production and release. And she’s taken on many other music-related roles to earn a living, which allow her to remain focused doing what she loves.
So what does it take to get a song onto the music charts?
“Probably a lot of advertising money,” Dwyer said. “I am making a living being a session singer, songwriter, performer, educator, streamer, music producer, recording-mixing-mastering engineer. I have many — relatively small — streams of income, all music related, that have allowed me to stay home with my children and continue earning and doing what I feel called to do. I have been a songwriter since toddlerhood, but only publicly since my last year of high school. Usually my songs fall into the indie (independent) singer-songwriter type of categories, most fall in line with acoustic pop, while others have a slight blues, rock, or jazz feel to them.”
In 2017, Dwyer quit a day job to focus on boosting her music income. And since 2019, she’s been self-producing her own music and lyrics. Now, Dwyer is helping others produce music. It isn’t an understatement to say Dwyer keeps busy between assisting other professional songwriters, working on her own musical endeavours and raising a family.
“I’m a mother of four — I have three boys and one girl, ages 10, 8, 6, and 2.5. It was in 2017, when I was pregnant with my girl that I decided to quit my job and try my hand at making money through music,” Dwyer said. “I now work remotely from my home studio, helping produce and mix for other artists, and often work as a session musician throughout that process. (I’m) currently mixing an album by a Chicago-dwelling indie artist, Sunflower Summit, and before that I did vocal processing and mastering for Heyoka, a Sioux Falls hip hop artist.”
Dwyer added that a lot of her gigs, when she does them, are out of town.
Whether you have lyrics and need to create music, or the other way around, Dwyer can give advice. Every work is going to be different, with some going quickly and some taking a long time. Dwyer said that most people who are not musically inclined don’t ask her about the process, though fellow songwriters and beginner composers do. She said that she is always happy to offer up advice and compare methods.
“Listen to songs, learn to adjust the main idea of your poem to adjust it into your chorus. A lot of songwriters I know will start with the chorus, get it out first and form their versus around that. The easiest thing that I would do — personally and working with others — is find a lyricist. That is their work and their life. You pay them, and they get back with you, like a ghost writer, or you can split the royalties with someone,” Dwyer said. “My life, my feelings, my family and the stories of others all inspire lyrics. Most of my artist material is written in a stream-of-consciousness style of writing, which I find really allows the listeners to get a glimpse of how my mind works. Lyricists should have an understanding of song structure, because the structure of most songs is not the same as the structure of most poems, especially when you consider that most songs have repeating parts and patterns — chorus, pre-chorus, etc.”
Writing the actual music is similar, whether you have the lyrics yet or not. According to Dwyer, instrumentalists do not necessarily need to know much about lyrics.
“But I think it would be extremely helpful if they are trying to write a piece of music to be sung over, if that makes sense,” Dwyer said.
She is a self-proclaimed “multi-instrumentalist,” though often taking her ukulele because of its portability.
“I don’t rely on any instruments to write songs, but I do use the tools that I have — ukulele, guitars, looper pedal, midi controllers, etc. I didn’t start on the guitar. The ukulele was an easy one to go to. I can play bass, but I am not a bass player,” she said.
And Dwyer writes her own bass lines in addition to playing the instrument. But creating a song is only the first step. The next is making it production ready, and eventually available to others.
“After I write a song, I don’t mind performing an acoustic version of the song immediately,” she said. “I have even written songs while livestreaming the process on my twitch channel — presenting them immediately.”
There’s quite a process too. Dwyer said it starts with an idea — whether just lyrics or a melody — then lyrics are written and a song format is laid out. A solidified chord progression comes next and then Dwyer plays through the song, ensuring everything — melody, lyrics and chord progression all work well together.
But that is only the beginning. Next, Dwyer begins the recording process. She’ll figure out the beats per minute and record a “scratch take,” which she said typically consists of a guitar and vocal recorded into her Digital Audio Workstation — the hardware and software used to record and edit. Her next steps vary, but she said other instruments can get recorded, listening to the scratch take and click track as a guide. She added vocals and backing vocals are recorded after instrumentals are finished, then mixing and mastering can happen.
“I create album art for each release, including singles, and then send the material to my distributor to be sold in all online stores and streaming platforms,” Dwyer said. “For my EPs, I had physical copies made that I sell at shows and on my website.”
Dwyer is finishing an album which might be released next year. It is a calm and soft type, often placed in a category called singer/songwriter. Dwyer said that “Indiscreet,” a four-song EP, is her favorite release.
An EP is an extended play record, having more than a single song but fewer than are in a full album. Contemporary EPs generally contain four-five tracks, and are considered less expensive and time-consuming for an artist to produce than an album.
Dwyer said that “Indiscreet” has more of a rock vibe. She does have some ballads, but the majority of her works can not be considered ballads.
Single song releases by Dwyer include “Running,” “Who Can,” “All I Can Do,” “Maybe You Wanted This” and others. Dwyer said she has had another recording engineer record her. SiO4 Productions recorded her EP “Live at Drifters” during a performance at the event center in Fort Pierre in 2017.
And Dwyer has a recommendation for beginner songwriters.
“Practice daily journaling and recognize song structures when listening to music,” she said. “Don’t throw away your work. Collaborate with other songwriters and artists.”
Dwyer will share more about her life in music during a free Tales On The River presentation at the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge on Thursday at 7 p.m.
