While officials and residents statewide make their way to the Capitol for Inauguration Day on Saturday, local musicians with Over Forte' look to mark their seventh time taking to the rotunda to serenade the Capitol Ball's crowd.
Band Director Larry Johnson said the group's origins go back to about 1989, when his father, Juell Johnson, pulled local musicians together for a jazz festival to support the Short Grass Arts Council. He said the musicians played for free, and any cover charges went to Short Grass.
Over time, the jazz roots took hold, with increased interest and involvement morphing into Over Forte'.
"And then I thought, 'Well, we should have a big band,'" Johnson said. "So, we formed what's now Over Forte' and started playing."
By the late 1990s, Over Forte' was ready when then-Gov. William Janklow's team tapped the band to play during his final inauguration.
"And we played at every one since," Johnson said.
Over Forte' has about 18 members and plays its music in a 1930s-style big band. The pieces the group tackles tend to be on the more complex side. For Over Forte' member Jeanne Goodman and her alto sax, the music's complexity is a welcomed challenge.
"The music and the way it's written is a little challenging — it's fun," she said, agreeing that it does require her to push herself. "It's always good to have a challenge no matter how old you get."
Goodman began playing with Over Forte' more than 20 years ago but arrived after the group's first inaugural performance for Janklow. Still, Goodman has been there for the inaugural performances from former Gov. Mike Rounds through Gov. Kristi Noem's second inauguration on Saturday.
"Oh, it's pretty exciting. It's pretty fun," Goodman said. "It's quite an honor to do so. A local band, we get to showcase the musicians from Pierre and celebrate with all the elected officials and their families and to see firsthand what's going on and provide really good dance music for them to enjoy their evening."
Johnson agreed the inaugural performances could be a little more intense, with a large formal crowd in attendance.
"Because there probably be coverage from public TV will be there," he said. "And you have a lot of big dignitaries there, and you're dressed to the nines, so, you know, it's kind of a big deal. Well, just being in the Capitol is a big deal."
Johnson said the group's musicians have been working on getting ready for the show, but he noted that many of them are also in the Capital City Band, which performs in Steamboat Park during the summer's concert series.
"So, we've just been trying to get familiar with the music again," he said. "And we had to bring a couple of our former musicians that live out of town to fill in some of the parts. So, we have people coming from Sioux Falls and Mitchell to play with us too."
Johnson began his journey in music as a kid in the fourth or fifth grade, playing the trumpet through his adult life. Johnson also spent 30 years teaching junior high and high school bands.
Today, Johnson spends his time directing Over Forte' and the Capital City Band during their performances. While Johnson found he is fond of various music, from classic and movie soundtracks to rock, he admitted there is a special place in his heart for jazz music.
"I was raised on that because, in our house, it was performed live," Johnson said. "So, I heard jazz from when I was barely born, you know. I think that's kind of what's on our radio in the car all the time. When I turn it on — there's jazz playing."
Johnson doesn't know how many more inaugurations the band will rack up under its belt going forward. He said the group's name was tongue in cheek when they began because they were all in their forties then.
"Now we're in our 70s, so it may not happen again," Johnson, 71, said.
But whether the group performs at future inaugurations or not, Johnson still finds it amazing that Over Forte' will mark its seventh on Saturday.
On Wednesday, Goodman found she was looking forward to the upcoming Saturday performance and playing with her fellow musicians who love what they do.
"That and then to play in the Capitol," she said. "We are so fortunate to live in Pierre, in the capital city, and enjoy that building — it's great to play music in that building. And then to play for such a distinguished event as the inauguration of the governor and the elected officials and provide some music for them to enjoy the evening. Really, a once in every four years event — that's just very special to the families."
Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2021 after spending more than two years with the Green Valley News as a government and features reporter.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.