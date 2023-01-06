While officials and residents statewide make their way to the Capitol for Inauguration Day on Saturday, local musicians with Over Forte' look to mark their seventh time taking to the rotunda to serenade the Capitol Ball's crowd.

Band Director Larry Johnson said the group's origins go back to about 1989, when his father, Juell Johnson, pulled local musicians together for a jazz festival to support the Short Grass Arts Council. He said the musicians played for free, and any cover charges went to Short Grass.

