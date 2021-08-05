The five Pierre-area chapters of the Philanthropic Educational Organization might not be well-known to most residents, but members are hard at work with community projects and assisting young women with scholarships.
There are nearly 6,000 P.E.O chapters nationwide and 96 across South Dakota. The surrounding five — AB, BU, BJ, CS and CG — have 20-45 members each. P.E.O. International assigns the chapters their letter names with no rhyme or reason for the selection.
The organization has a humble beginning. Its roots started as an Iowa college friendship society in 1869, which eventually expanded nationwide and into Canada as a philanthropy group with about 500,000 members.
While the non-profit assists young women in receiving scholarships to the colleges of their choice, the P.E.O promotes Cottey College — a private women’s liberal arts college in Nevada, Missouri.
P.E.O.’s mission of promoting educational opportunities for women is supplemented with its members also motivating each other.
Some parts of P.E.O.’s past may have also led to a possible secretive perception among the public, but it came from a good place.
“My mother never spoke about P.E.O.,” Pierre resident and former state president June Hansen said. “That was the norm because they didn’t want to brag about what they did.”
However, times changed, and the P.E.O. has more visibility these days.
In 2008, P.E.O. members decorated the huge state tree in the annual Christmas at the Capitol project in Pierre.
Chapter BJ’s president Julie Kueter also found any perception of secretiveness surrounding the P.E.O. is likely due to the organization’s origins.
“P.E.O. is a sisterhood, and like sisters, in my opinion, we support each other and sometimes that means keeping secrets,” Kueter said.
And the feeling of sisterhood among the small group of close friends is a mainstay for each chapter.
“I would offer that smaller groups lead to better participation and ownership of chapter responsibilities, as well as the ability to network with other sisters,” Kueter said. “Each chapter meets on a different day of the month and at different times. This offers new sisters a choice in the meeting time that works for her. Potential members meet with current members to learn about P.E.O. values and mission. There are annual dues which vary by chapter.”
While raising scholarships for other women is rewarding, it’s not the only reason members join the group. The local presidents said it could be socially fun, like getting on a float entry in the Fourth of July parade in Fort Pierre.
“P.E.O. is a great way to meet other women in town,” Chapter AB’s president Kathi Mueller said. “And, should you ever move away from Pierre, there are chapters in every state in the nation and in Canada. It is a way to gain an instant support system when you move. Whether you live in South Dakota or Massachusetts, your sisters are an instant support system and cheerleaders when the need arises.”
Kueter added P.E.O. goes beyond being a support network, philanthropic organization and education resource to also helping their communities in many other ways.
“We bus tables at Pizza Ranch and have a book sale to raise money for scholarships,” Kueter said. “We have an annual Christmas party where we collect funds for 1-2 needy families at Christmas. Depending on work-life schedules, some ladies get together for coffee, book clubs, etc., outside of the regular meetings.”
And Chapter CS’s president Jeanne Goodman added a community benefit of supporting the Pierre Area Referral Service’s holiday meals.
Mueller said Chapter AB was one of the older chapters in Pierre — organized on April 21, 1924. In addition to international projects, like the holiday meals, Mueller said her chapter also has a separate scholarship for one or more graduating women from the area. And as part of its Christmas Social, the chapter’s members take peanut butter and jelly donations for the Food Pantry.
During the pandemic last year, the chapter changed things to a drive-thru method and pulled in about 500 pounds of peanut butter and jelly.
Different reasons like meeting locations, slightly different priorities, age brackets and other factors come into play when a potential candidate finds a chapter to join.
Kueter said Chapter BJ has 44 members ranging from 24-98 years old, and they meet at least once per month.
“We have been meeting virtually since April 2020 and not getting together socially,” Kueter said.
But COVID-19 didn’t stop them from finding ways to celebrate highlights within their group.
“To celebrate Kathy Lucas’ 50-year membership in P.E.O., Chapter BJ surprised Kathy with a drive-by parade on a Saturday morning,” Kueter
Chapter BU’s 40 members meet monthly, except December and January.
“We do have members donate at our Christmas social in December for a charitable organization in Pierre,” chapter president Jean Person said. “In October, we have a joint meeting with Chapter CG and the reciprocity social event in October.”
And although they have similar goals, slight differences can come into play when finding a chapter to join.
“I believe all of these items come into play when a woman makes a decision about which chapter to join,” Mueller said. “One thing I appreciate about Chapter AB is that we have a sisterhood of many generations. Our more seasoned members lend us the perspective of time, and our less seasoned members lend us new enthusiasm and new ideas.”
She added COVID-19 kept some of their activities at arm’s length for most of 2020.
