Pierre resident Taniya Bethke wasn’t expecting to be part of an Emmy-winning team when she joined the “Into the Outdoors” series, but that’s what happened when the project received the award on Oct. 9.
The “Into Hunting and Conservation” episode of “Into the Outdoors” was influenced by several Pierre people, and it features others from Central South Dakota. The 25-minute long episode, with the second half filmed in South Dakota, is available on YouTube.
Officially, the award is the Upper Midwest Emmy for Outstanding Achievement in Education/Schools — Short or Long Form Content category. The National Academy of Television Arts & Science’s Upper Midwest Chapter, which recognizes excellence in video and television, gives the annual honors. The episode’s actual Emmy is in Wisconsin with Into the Outdoors.
During the episode’s shooting, Bethke was the R3 — recruitment, retention, reactivation — coordinator for South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, and is now the director of operations for the national nonprofit Council to Advance Hunting Shooting Sports. Bethke worked on the conception, design and creation of the story, finalizing the script, recruiting the talent and the final sign-off of the episode. She was on-site during the South Dakota filming.
The episode begins in Wyoming, illustrating women teaching the skills needed for hunting. The second half features two South Dakota girls and a female Game, Fish and Parks conservation officer.
Pierre’s Heather Villa, wildlife administration chief for Game, Fish and Parks, also helped with the segment.
“Part of my official capacity at Game, Fish and Parks, it was a work project that is definitely something I am passionate about,” she said. “I met a gentleman at a conference. He told me he was part of Discovery Media Works and Into The Outdoors. I thought it would be a great opportunity for Game, Fish and Parks to partner with him and give a conservation point of view.”
Emmy-winningChamberlain-based Game, Fish and Parks conservation officer Diana Landegent was the pheasant-hunting mentor for one of the girls in the episode. Landegent said that she is one of only four women who are conservation officers in South Dakota.
“I have not seen the Emmy,” she said. “Heather sent me a picture of her holding it. I do a lot of youth events. I was asked by Heather, and I was fortunate to be asked.”
The Emmy is not the real appeal of the project for Bethke, but it was a nice tribute.
“I have not yet touched the darn thing,” she said of the actual Emmy. “The project was part of my work and part of my personal passion for conservation. The Into the Outdoors people are highly skilled, so we knew we would be working with talent, and the two girls were wonderful. I think the storytelling is top-notch.”
Villa said that she helped with the coordination and organization and developed some of the project’s scope.
“When Game, Fish and Parks partnered with Into The Outdoors, they asked what we would like to focus on as Game, Fish and Parks,” she said. “I thought it would be a really nice way to showcase not only women hunting but young ladies with their families.”
Vivian resident Savana Hendricks was one of the girls involved. She successfully campaigned to increase the opportunities for youth to hunt by lengthening the youth pheasant hunting season in South Dakota. Wallace resident Madison Grimm was the second girl.
“We had previously worked with Savana, and I thought she would be a great advocate for conservation on this show,” Villa said. “We had heard about Madison and thought she also would be another wonderful fit. I believe it was 2020 the last time Madison won the Federal Junior Duck Stamp painting contest — when she was 13. She also won it when she was six. We featured her painting on the show, as well as her hunting with her dad and her sister. Two wonderful young ladies involved in hunting and conservation.”
Love of natureBethke promotes two primary connections between hunting and conservation.
“Number one; hunting and shooting sports quite literally pays for conservation through the federal Pittman-Robertson (The Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act) excise tax on firearms, ammunition and other hunting equipment,” she said. “It helps habitat, education programs, HuntSafe, hunter development, access and the game side of Game, Fish and Parks. Number two, to save something, you have to love it first. People who hunt are among the most passionate because of the love for wild spaces. It’s not just about the money but the love of wild spaces.”
Landegent, who mentored Savana while hunting, might have had more fun than the girls during the project.
“Something really cool was Savana’s dad telling of his hunting experiences,” she said. “When we got toward evening, we took some sunset shots, and I’m a real sucker for those. It was cool.
What I encourage, with mentor hunting, is getting the hunter to enjoy spending time outdoors, spending time with family and friends.”
Like Landegent and Bethke, Villa also took up hunting as an adult when her now-husband, Kyle, asked if she wanted to film during one of his waterfowl hunts.
“After that experience, I knew I had to try it for myself,” she said. “I’d never done anything like that in my life. I don’t know that I had been so focused on nature before, and it was just a really beautiful experience. After that, I started turkey hunting, and then I got a bow and started archery deer hunting. It exploded from there.”
Villa added that it’s hard to explain what that connection to nature is like without trying it yourself. And for Villa, it’s about the camaraderie that comes with spending time with family to absorb everything the world has to offer.
“I actually enjoyed it,” Landegent said. “I enjoy speaking to the public in South Dakota. I actually didn’t grow up with hunting. I got started through my husband, who is also a mentor hunter himself. Everything I’ve learned from him I instill in others.”
Landegent added that you don’t have to get your limit or anything when you’re out on a hunt.
“There is a lot of learning, where the birds are going to be, the wind direction, etc.,” she said. “It’s the whole aspect of spending time with family and friends.”
Future projectVilla said a future episode, and possibly a future Emmy, is in the works. This time the focus is on waterfowl hunting.
“It is the two-tier experiment, where there is the traditional limit of ducks which varies from species to species, and where there is an any three ducks bag limit,” she said.
Villa said the goal is to recruit more duck hunters who aren’t comfortable with duck identification.
“Another benefit is if someone has failing eyesight, they can continue to hunt without fear of not shooting the right ducks,” Villa said. “The episode is coming out maybe in February. For that episode, a young lady and one of her friends, a neighbor boy, both have the three-duck-limit during the youth waterfowl season, hunting with their fathers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.