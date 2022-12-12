The Oahe Hockey Association made strides in its Capitalize on the Future campaign fundraising, allowing them to begin improvements needed to further their program.

Their campaign is a two-phase, multi-year improvement plan to provide quality ice facilities and enhance the opportunities for events in central South Dakota.

Phil Torres

Reporter

Reporter Phil Torres

