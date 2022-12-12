The Oahe Hockey Association made strides in its Capitalize on the Future campaign fundraising, allowing them to begin improvements needed to further their program.
Their campaign is a two-phase, multi-year improvement plan to provide quality ice facilities and enhance the opportunities for events in central South Dakota.
Built in 1998, the Expo Center is home for the Oahe Capitals games from October through March. The Pierre Area Youth Skating Association rink is one of three year-round ice rinks in the state but serves only as a practice facility and cannot host spectators. Those close to the project feel the rink is in dire need of numerous upgrades to remain serviceable as an ice facility.
“Pierre does not have a lot of industry (other than state government) like other communities do in the state but our families and businesses greatly support our area youth. This support is much needed and spreads the wealth to many organizations and projects throughout our community. A $5 million campaign is a significant project for our community and thus, we are seeking all levels of donors as well as a lead supporter(s) for naming rights to the facility,” Marso said in a press release.
Phase one of this project consists of renovating and expanding PAYSA to be able to host events and spectators, maximizing this year-round ice facility. This will allow Oahe Hockey to expand tournaments, offer summer events, and offer more recreational skating. This project will also benefit the Central South Dakota Skating Club and bring more visitors to the area.
“In a nutshell, we have developed a plan to renovate our privately owned rink from a practice facility only, to a facility capable of hosting games and spectators. This will be a year-round ice facility which will allow us to enhance youth hockey, youth figure skating, recreational skating, and adult hockey. This will also benefit the Pierre-Ft. Pierre and surrounding communities by bringing more people to central South Dakota,” Marso said. “Our main focus is bringing more people to Pierre by offering more games at this rink.”
Being one of the smaller towns in the state to offer hockey yet having one of the largest associations by membership last year, Marso thinks it is a testament to the impact hockey has on our community.
Currently focused on phase one, the association set and achieved a goal to raise $350,000 by the end of 2022 for initial PAYSA improvements. With debt from purchasing PAYSA, Oahe Hockey has earmarked approximately $20,000 dollars for this project and will fund the remaining through sponsorships, donations, and grants. Marso was showing off where the updates would be as some of the youth athletes began warming up for one of their practices.
“The biggest benefit is being able to increase the number of games for the under 14 year old range,” Oahe’s Capitalize campaign vice president Nicole Gordon said. “They have the ice time now, but they don’t get the home games as much.”
Gordon feels simply being able to have more home tournaments will alleviate the hassle of travel.
Aside from helping the children, the venue can also be more of an asset to the community as a whole. Gordon believes that once they get past the legislative session, hockey is going to help the local economy.
“Hockey is growing statewide, especially in Pierre,” she said.
The Tyler Wilcox 2023 Memorial Tournament merchandise store is also officially open. Orders must be placed by Dec. 18 at midnight. Each item has a $3 or $5 upcharge which will go to the Tyler Wilcox foundation. To order, visit wilcoxhockey23.itemorder.com.
