Tommie Kay Martin looks to lasso her a calf in breakaway roping while competing in the junior high showcase at the 2020 SDHSRA Finals at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. Martin placed sixth in the second day in breakaway roping at the Central SD 4-H Rodeo on August 8.
Rodeo athletes from across the state came to the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre on Aug. 7-8. Several local rodeo athletes placed highly in their events.
Saturday’s junior action saw Highmore’s Talong Ping place first in bareback steer riding, and second in boys cattle riding. Pierre’s Walker West placed second in boys breakaway and boys goat tying. Pierre’s Ryen Sheppick placed second in girls barrel racing, while Makenzee Wheelhouse placed first in girls breakaway. Pierre’s Chesley Clair placed second in the girls pole bending race.
In senior action, Blunt’s Lucas Arcoren placed first in boys bareback riding. Presho’s Teagan Gourneau placed second in boys steer wrestling, while Pierre’s Tristan Spencer placed second in the boys tie down. Pierre T.F. Riggs student Layni Stevens placed second in girls goat tying, while Harrold’s Haley Husted placed third. Fort Pierre’s Taylee Stroup placed second in girls pole bending, while Kennebec’s Caysen Gran placed second in ribbon roping. In team roping, the team of Philip’s Garret Phillips and Lower Brule’s Dalton Moore placed first, while Reliance’s Peyton and Preston Haugen placed second. Highmore’s Coby and Grady Aasby placed third.
Sunday’s junior action saw Ping placed second in boys cattle riding and boys goat tying. He also placed third in bareback steer riding. Pierre’s Walker West placed third in boys goat tying. Pierre’s Makenzee Wheelhouse placed first in girls barrel racing, and third in girls breakaway. Kennebec’s Brooke Diedrichs placed second in the girls flag race, while Reliance’s Adessa Haugen placed second in girls goat tying. The team of Hayes’ Rowdy Martin and St. Lawrence’s Clay Stevens placed second in team roping.
In senior action, Reliance’s Buster Reis placed third in boys saddle bronc riding, while Pierre’s Tristan Spencer placed third in boys tie down. Pierre’s Gabi Irving placed second in girls barrel racing, while Fort Pierre’s Taylee Stroup placed third in girls goat tying. Fort Pierre’s Jayda Tibbs placed first in girls pole bending. The team roping duo of Philip’s Garret Phillips and Lower Brule’s Dalton Moore placed first.
The State 4-H Finals Rodeo will be held at the Stanley County Fairgrounds on August 20-22.
