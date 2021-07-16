Four local high school students got a taste of the demands expected from them in possible future military or law enforcement careers during a five-day, 24-hour boot-camp style Youth Trooper Academy in Pierre on July 12-16.
T.F. Riggs High School students Faith Maunu, Cole Peterson, Adisson Westergrenf and Stanley County High School student Andruw Fredericksen of Stanley County High School were among the 23 students selected to attend, where juniors and seniors learned about life as a South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper.
The Highway Patrol and the South Dakota American Legion sponsor the annual academy, which is based out of the Mickelson Law Enforcement Training Center in Pierre. This is the event’s ninth year. Last year’s academy was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Four-year veteran trooper and academy mentor Joelle Schuknecht attended a similar program in Michigan.
“I always wanted to be in law enforcement. The academy solidified for me that I wanted to be a trooper,” she said.
Schuknecht also found the kids are doing long days, starting with early morning physical training, and learning teamwork and discipline, which could come in handy for them.
“A lot of these students are going into the military, and are getting their toes wet,” she said.
Schuknecht said this year’s students were adapting to everything fairly quickly and were really listening. She said the students picked up marching right away and even made learning statutes dealing with crashes seem easy.
The hardest thing to get done sharply was making their beds using hospital corners — with more than a few beds having to be flipped over by mentors and re-done by the students.
“Discipline is tough, but we don’t, like, scream in their faces,” Schuknecht said.
But she thought the most fun for the students was the interaction and figuring out each other’s weaknesses and strengths.
“A lot of them are growing into best friends now,” Schuknecht said.
The students participate in classroom and hands-on training in subjects of firearms safety, defensive driving, crash investigation, traffic stops, service dogs, leadership and citizenship.
Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan said there are now four active South Dakota troopers who have previously attended the youth academy. Highway Patrol and American Legion representatives chose academy participants from the applicants. Most are juniors or seniors. Academy activities began last Monday, and concluded with a graduation ceremony on July 16.
“This academy is not only about law enforcement, but also developing these young people into leaders,” DeSmet American Legion commander Gary Wolkow said. “This is another way that the American Legion can help prepare for the future.”
On the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course, the students ran to pick out their older patrol cars they would be using on a cone-lined slalom course. Their mentors held on in the passenger seats as the cars screeched through extreme swerving, braking and backing up — all at fairly high speeds. At least one tire temporarily left the blacktop, and at least one plastic pylon had to be wedged out from under a car.
Maunu said she applied for the academy to learn more about law enforcement and the military. She plans to apply to go into the Air Force.
“The hardest part for me is waking up early in the morning. I don’t get this type of discipline in my real life. The easiest is meeting new people,” Maunu said.
Peterson said he applied so he can become better acquainted with the highway patrol and to improve his work ethic.
“For me, the hard part is the physical — always being sore. Meeting new people is the easiest part of the academy. The academy is actually fun,” Peterson said.
Westergren echoed that he was here for better discipline, to develop a stronger work ethic and to instill better values. He said physical training is the hardest, even though he looks fit.
“I have more to push around. The easiest is lunch — the food is top quality,” Westergren said.
Fredericksen joined to further his understanding of highway patrol and military life. He, too, was physically sore.
“Every step feels like my legs are bricks. The easiest part is getting to know all of these other guys and the troopers out here. I joined to build my character and be a better person all around,” he said. For him, the food was not all that great.
As well as learning about the state’s highway patrol airplane, the class learned about the use of law enforcement dogs. As much of the information was being related, Groton student Marcos Garcia strived to continue standing upright as the dog hung on to and swung from the huge padded safety outfit he was encased in.
“Having this dog out is very serious,” the highway patrol dog handler said. Before a dog is engaged, its handler shouts out three separate warnings to the perpetrator.
“When our dogs bite, we document it and do everything we are supposed to do,” he said. “We train hard to be able to make decisions on the fly.”
Larry Price, chairman of the five-person Youth Cadet Law Enforcement program committee, found it’s a great program.
The South Dakota program was the ninth in the United States. Today, 22 states host similar programs. He said the academy keeps jamb packed schedules and, like basic training, has a little bit of each subject. He added more than 100 students apply and interview, but only the top 24 attend.
“This academy is not only about law enforcement, but also developing these young people into leaders,” Wolkow said. “This is another way that the American Legion can help prepare for the future.”
During the closing day, Peterson was presented one of the two top shooter awards. Maunu earned the S.D. Highway Patrol Foundation scholarship for $500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.