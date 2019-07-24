MINNEAPOLIS — The following students have been named to the 2019 spring semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Blunt — Laurel A Darling, Senior, College of Liberal Arts; Layna K Darling, Senior, College of Liberal Arts.

Fort Pierre — Emily B Nagel, Senior, College of Liberal Arts.

Pierre — Grace A Jones, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts; Andrew C. Van Gerpen, Sophomore, College of Science and Engineering; Nathan M Zimmerman, Junior, College of Education/Human Development.

