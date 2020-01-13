The following local students have been named to the Minnesota State University, Moorhead, dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement for the fall semester 2019.
Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average, while completing a minimum of 12 graded credits.
Dean’s list students include:
Kara Brusven, Pierre, Christian Liberty Academy School System — commercial music.
Hannah Lingle, Pierre, T.F. Riggs High School — speech/language/hearing science.
Kathleen Zickrick, Pierre, T.F. Riggs High School — political science.
