The following local students have been named to the Minnesota State University, Moorhead, dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement for the fall semester 2019.

Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average, while completing a minimum of 12 graded credits.

Dean’s list students include:

Kara Brusven, Pierre, Christian Liberty Academy School System — commercial music.

Hannah Lingle, Pierre, T.F. Riggs High School — speech/language/hearing science.

Kathleen Zickrick, Pierre, T.F. Riggs High School — political science.

