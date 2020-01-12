Lake Area Technical Institute, Watertown, has announces its current president’s list, a list of the full-time students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0. Students with a 4.0 have been noted by an .
Local and area students so honored include:
Logan Chase, Fort Pierre
Colton Ramsey, Pierre
Khloe Scott, Fort Pierre
Joshua Voigt, Pierre
Brenden Wheelhouse, Pierre
