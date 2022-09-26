A team from Thompson Falls came within a half a second of taking the title during the Horse Nations Indian Relay Championships of Champions at the Stanley County Fairgrounds over the weekend.
During qualifying rounds on Friday and Saturday, Front Line defeated five-time World Champion Tyler Peasely and his team from Omak, Washington, by two seconds, only to lose by three horse lengths in the finals on Sunday, Front Line member and Pierre resident Donny Medicine Horse said.
“They’re a fast team,” Medicine Horse said. “We had our eyes on the prize. It didn’t happen for us. There was no hanging our head, “
Omak Express won $10,000 and Front Line received $6,500. The rest of the 23 teams split the remainder of the $50,000 purse, depending on how they placed, Diana Volk, who handled marketing for the event, said.
Peasley said it felt amazing to win.
“You know, it’s what we work for,” he said. “It’s been a long journey. This is what I work for and it’s a battle every day. You just gotta keep working hard. That’s what I tell myself every day.”
Although the exchanges didn’t go as anticipated, Peasley believes Omak Express had luck on its side.
“Our horses are good horses, that’s what went right,” he said. “We got lucky again.”
Earlier this year, Omak Express won the $65,000 Muckleshoot Gold Cup Indian Relay Championship.
The Championship of Champions in Fort Pierre showcased the top teams in the United States and Canada. There were more than 10 races a day, typically lasting three to four hours. Leading riders and teams from seven different nations came here from Idaho, Montana, North and South Dakota, Washington, Oregon, Arizona and Wyoming.
An Indian horse relay team consists of four members — a jockey, mugger and two holders — and three horses. Riders mount their first horses bareback at the stall, while the holders restrain the other two horses.
After making a lap around the track, the jockey hops off the first horse and mounts the second horse. It is the mugger’s job to catch the first horse. After repeating the process once more, the third and final lap ends at the finish line in front of the grandstand.
Volk said more than 1,600 people attended each of the three days. The parking was packed, with people parked for blocks around and the stands were filled with a sea of cowboy hats and a few baseball hats.
“It was awesome,” Volk said about the event. “The town welcomed us and all the teams were good.”
For the weekend event, the six teams with the fastest times qualified for the Sunday finals.
Obstacles, however, presented challenges for Front Line Relay, Medicine Horse said.
“There was a lot of stuff,” he said. “People coming in for the exchange and (people) knocked off their horses that we had to go around,” he said.
Front Line Relay, which during the four- to five-month season competed in Oklahoma, Washington, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska and South Dakota, appreciated competing in front of family.
“One of the good things is our family was able to be there and watch us,” Medicine Horse said. “That means a lot to us.”
