A team from Thompson Falls came within a half a second of taking the title during the Horse Nations Indian Relay Championships of Champions at the Stanley County Fairgrounds over the weekend.

During qualifying rounds on Friday and Saturday, Front Line defeated five-time World Champion Tyler Peasely and his team from Omak, Washington, by two seconds, only to lose by three horse lengths in the finals on Sunday, Front Line member and Pierre resident Donny Medicine Horse said.

Royalty
Buy Now

Jockey Tyler Peasely is flanked by royalty after winning the Horse Nations Indian Relay Championships of Champions at the Stanley County Fairgrounds over the weekend.
Exchange
Buy Now

An exchange of horses occurs during the Horse Nations Indian Relay Championships of Champions at the Stanley County Fairgrounds on Sunday.
Dismount
Buy Now

A rider dismounts during the Horse Nations Indian Relay Championships of Champions at the Stanley County Fairgrounds on Sunday.

Was the information in this article useful?


Capital Journal | 605-224-7301

Tags

Load comments