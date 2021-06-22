Houston Lunde

Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Houston Lunde dribbles the ball to the hole during a game against Sioux Falls Roosevelt. The Pierre boys basketball team was named to the Winter and Spring Academic Achievement List on Monday.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

A total of 38 local athletic teams and fine arts groups were named to the Winter and Spring Season Academic Achievement Awards list that was announced by the South Dakota High School Activities Association on Monday. In order to make the list, a team or group has to have a combined 3.0 or higher grade point average.

Leading the way was Pierre T.F. Riggs, who had 17 teams and groups named to the list. Highmore-Harrold had 10 teams listed, while Jones County had eight teams. Sully Buttes had two teams named to the list, while the Lyman wrestling team was the lone Lyman representative. Stanley County had no teams or groups on the Academic Achievement list. The full list can be found at sdhsaa.com.

