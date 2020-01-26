Pierre area veteran Lance Corporal John Fette was honored with a quilt at the American Legion Hall in Pierre, Saturday, Jan. 25.
According to records provided by Marlin and Ardys Roseland, Fette served in Area — 1 Corp 3rd Marine Infantry Division as an anti-tank assault person and military occupation specialist in Vietnam, from February 1969 through June 1969. Fette received numerous medals for his service. These include the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Action Ribbon and a Purple Heart Medal. Lance Corporal Fette medically retired from the Marine Corp. Upon coming home, he further served with the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs. He currently works part-time at the South Dakota National Guard Museum and serves as the chaplain for the American Legion Post 8 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2038.
Awarding of the quilt was made by members of the Flag Mountain Honor Guard, South Dakota’s first Quilt of Valor Foundation chapter, located in Pierre. Membership in the group is drawn from quilters throughout the state and is open to anyone wishing to make quilts to honor the state’s South Dakota veterans. Anyone interested in joining the Quilts of Valor Flag Mountain Honor Guard or supporting their efforts may contact Kay Livermont, state coordinator and group leader, by phone at 760-878-8978, by email at KayKauffmann@Livermont.com, or by asking any member of the Flag Mountain Honor Guard.
