WESSINGTON SPRINGS — Four 4-H youth from Hughes and Stanley counties participated in the Aug. 11 “Best of the West” 4-H county showcase held in Wessington Springs. This event is the first Best of the West showcase, and 33 counties were invited to participate in it. Best of the West was patterned after the Sweet 16 showcase in Aberdeen and the Showdown of Champions in Salem.
“We wanted to give everyone the opportunity to attend if they weren’t already invited to one of the other showdowns,” said Audra Scheel, member of the event committee.
Fourteen counties paid their $200 entry fee as well as some great sponsors including: First Dakota National Bank, Bankwest, Grossenburg Implement, FK Ranch –Justin & Krista Krell, Werk Weld, Farm Aid Equipment and the Lyman County Sheriff’s Office.
All monies were paid back to the top five in each division in cash and prizes.
The planning committee consisted of Kama Bruns, Marty and Mandy Michalek, Garrett Bischoff, Steve Zoss and Audra Scheel.
Sweet Grass Eatery served a brisket supper on site, and the barn was packed with spectators. The committee plans to grow the event and looks forward to seeing everyone again in 2020.
Champions in each county were invited to attend in each of the divisions listed below.
● Top Five Breeding Rams — Champion, Jessica Kott, Brule County; Reserve Champion, Blake Peskey, Beadle County; 3rd Overall, Wesley Linke, Jerauld-Buffalo County; 4th Overall, Bailey Feistner, Sanborn County; 5th Overall, Aidan Ferens, Hyde County.
● Top Five Breeding Ewes — Champion, Carissa Scheel, Jerauld-Buffalo County; Reserve Champion, Cannon Zoss, Sanborn County; 3rd Overall, Isabelle Mairose, Brule County; 4th Overall, Blake Peskey, Beadle County; 5th Overall, Spencer Skatvold, Clay County.
● Top Five Market Lambs — Champion, Spencer Skatvold, Clay County; Reserve Champion, Colton Michalek, Brule County; 3rd Overall, Royce Bruns, Aurora County; 4th Overall, Kyla Peskey, Beadle County; 5th Overall, Macee Haase, Bon Homme County.
● Top Five Breeding Goats — Champion, Carissa Scheel, Jerauld-Buffalo County; Reserve
Champion, Ryder Michalek, Brule County; 3rd Overall, Mikayla Ray, Bon Homme County; 4th Overall, Brielee Conkey, Hand County; 5th Overall, Emmitt Feistner, Sanborn County.
● Top Five Market Goats — Champion, Riley Larson, Jerauld-Buffalo County; Reserve Champion, Ryder Michalek, Brule County; 3rd Overall, Peyton Hellmann, Bon Homme County; 4th Overall, Sutton Senska, Sanborn County; 5th Overall, Ella Fagerhaug, Aurora County.
● Top Five Breeding Heifers — Champion, Chesney Effling, Hyde County; Reserve Champion, Memphis Peterson, Brule County; 3rd Overall, Rachel Derksen, Beadle County; 4th Overall, Logan Zemlicka, Hand County; 5th Overall, Jayna Blume, Hughes-Stanley County.
● Top Five Market Beef — Champion, Payton Beare, Hand County; Reserve Champion, Riley Hellmann, Bon Homme County; 3rd Overall, Kindra Wolter, Jerauld-Buffalo County; 4th Overall, Gage Manger, Lyman County; 5th Overall, Regan Derksen, Beadle County.
● Top Five Market Swine — Champion, Teagan Moody, Sanborn County; Reserve Champion, Chesney Effling, Hyde County; 3rd Overall, Jessica Kott, Brule County; 4th Overall, Paton Coyle, Hand County; 5th Overall, Teagan Scheel, Jerauld-Buffalo County.
