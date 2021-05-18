The Pierre Volunteer Rural Fire Department got dirty after sending firefighters to the Black Hills Wildland Interagency Training in Custer on Saturday for some hands-on experience.
“The training event is split up into different activities, but organized to simulate how a real wildland fire event is managed following the National incident management system,” Chief Doug Hinkle said.
All resources were ordered, responded, checked into the incident and were assigned in their particular place in the organizational structure. Once the training event was over, they had to go through the incident documentation, demobilization and checkout procedures and return back home.”
Sean Kruger went out in the Pierre Rural Suburban, and was working on his Strike Team Leader task-book. He is currently in a trainee position. According to Hinkle, the strike team leader is a position that controls the operations of around five other single resources — in this case fire engines. There are certain tasks and duties that this Strike Team Leader needs to be able to perform. Once he can show proficiency in those tasks and duties, he will be able to get his task-book signed off and be qualified to perform in that position without direct supervision.
Pierre Rural Brush 2, a type six wildland engine, went out with five other firefighters. AJ Rounds went out as an engine boss trainee, working on his task-book to be qualified for that position. The engine boss is the leader of that particular single resource, managing the engine and crew operations, making sure they are meeting the incidents assignments and keeping his crew safe.
Nathan Jones went as qualified Firefighter 1, hoping to work on his “Faller” task-book. Fallers use chainsaws to cut down trees. There are certain levels of Fallers — all depends on how complex the tree is that needs to be cut down. The more hazard or size of the tree, the higher level of Faller needed to bring it down. Nathan is working on the Basic Faller position.
Gerrit Tronvold, Wyatt Trautman and Perry Job went out as Firefighter 2s. This is the entry level wildland firefighter. They gained valuable skills in all aspects of wildland firefighting.
This training event provided firefighters opportunities to work with wildland fire pumps, deploy hose lays, perform handline construction, determine triage for structure protection assignments and an emergency medical training station teaching them what to do for medical issues that might happen during the wildland fire event.
“These National Wildland Coordinating Group training and qualifications are needed if we are ever needed to provide fire equipment and firefighters on State and Federal Lands during wildland fire events,” Hinkle said. “But this training can also be used by us at the local level on our own fires. It just allows us to be more proficient and have safer operations.”
