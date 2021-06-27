Over 40 local wrestlers competed in the first ever Brawl on the Bad wrestling event at Ole WIlliamson Field in Fort Pierre.
Governor wrestling had seven wrestlers place first in their weight classes. Those wrestlers were Bentley Minder, Brantley Martin, Tayson Mitchell, Bode Minder, William Eilers, Alex Oedekove and Aubrey Fischer. Chisum Brakke was the lone Pierre Governors wrestler to place first, while Paysen Garrett was the lone Stanley County wrestler to place first. Sully Buttes’ AJ Olivier placed first in the Novice 108-117 division.
