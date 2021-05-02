The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors, Stanley County Buffaloes and Sully Buttes Chargers track teams all had athletes competing at the Dakota Relays at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls this past weekend. A handful of those athletes finished in the top 15 in their respective events.
Senior Jessica Lutmer led the Govs by placing sixth in the girls 3200 meter run. The team of Sydney Tedrow, Kenzie Gronlund, Addison Cumbow and Danielle Beck placed tenth in the Class AA 4x400 meter relay.
On the boys side, the Stanley County team of Andrew Fredericksen, Trey Frost, Nathan Cook and Evan Nordstrom placed tenth in the Class A 4x100 meter relay. The Pierre T.F. Riggs team of Cole Peterson, Vick Becker, Josh Strand and Caden Thompson placed 13th in the Class AA 4x100 meter relay, while junior Canyon Jones tied for 14th place in the pole vault.
The Buffaloes and Chargers will each see action on Tuesday at the Miller Invitational. Starting time is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT. The Buffs will compete in the Jimmy Rearick/Warbird Invitational in Miller on Friday. Starting time is scheduled for noon. The Govs will compete in the Al Sahli Invitational in Aberdeen on Saturday. Starting time is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT.
