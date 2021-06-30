A dozen local wrestlers from Pierre and Lyman competed in the AAU Scholastic Boys and Girls Wrestling Duals, which are otherwise known as the Disney Duals, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando on June 22-24.
The South Dakota Bandits placed fifth in the silver pool after going 6-5. Lyman senior Shilo Mowry led the way with an 8-3 record, which earned him the bronze medal. Junior Gunner Johnson went 7-4, while Tance Wagner went 6-5. Junior Demery Hood went 1-9, while Pierre eighth grader Lincoln Schoenhard went 7-4. Lyman sophomore Kellen Griffith went 3-1 before sustaining a knee injury.
Lyman coach Chad Johnson told the Capital Journal that competing in the Disney Duals was a great test for his team.
“The competition was excellent and I feel like we rose to it and had outstanding, gritty matches. They should be proud of their performances and how they represented their school, state, and themselves,” Johnson said. “The boys had the opportunity to meet new people, see new things, and have some fun all while focusing on the task at hand.”
The South Dakota Outlaws placed 11th in the gold pool after going 8-4. Pierre T.F. Riggs sophomore Lucas Chamberlin went 6-6 in his matches.
On the girls side, the South Dakota Heat placed 13th overall after a 6-7 record. Pierre T.F. Riggs freshman Ciara McFarling went 10-3, while junior Marlee Shorter went 9-4. Sophomore Sydney Uhrig and junior Gianna Stangeland each went 6-7. Junior Hattie Baldwin rounded out the group by going 1-12.
Full Results from the Disney Duals can be found on trackwrestling.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.