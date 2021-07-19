Auto racers from across the state competed in regular races at Miller Central Speedway in Miller on July 17.
In the Pump-N-Pak Pure Stocks, Highmore’s Jace Baloun placed third in the feature race and heat two. Harrold’s Bill Gortmaker placed fifth in heat one, and sixth in the feature race. Blunt’s Jordan Rawstern placed eighth in the WISSOTA Street Stock heat one race, while Fort Pierre’s Damon Hoftiezer placed third in the WISSOTA Super Stock heat one race.
The WISSOTA Midwest Mods race featured more local racers than the rest. In heat one, Fort Pierre’s Britt Williams placed third, while Brandon Hoftiezer placed fifth. In heat two, Highmore’s Trevor Ryan placed fourth, while Blunt’s Jeff Rawstern placed sixth. In heat three, Pierre’s Payden Scott placed fourth, while Highmore’s Jayme Peterson placed seventh. Brandon Hoftiezer was the local leader in the feature race, where he placed 11th.
Racing will continue at the Miller Central Speedway on Saturday with the Street Stock Special. Races will be held in the Pump-N-Pak Pure Stocks, WISSOTA Late Model, WISSOTA Midwest Mods, WISSOTA Modifieds, WISSOTA Street Stock and WISSOTA Super Stock ranks. Gates open at 5 p.m. CT, with racing starting at 7 p.m. CT.
