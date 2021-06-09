13 golfers from around central South Dakota competed in their respective State Golf Tournaments throughout the eastern side of the state this week. The Class AA Girls State Golf Tournament was played at Bakker Crossing Golf Course in Sioux Falls. The Class B Girls State Golf Tournament was played at Edgebrook Golf Course in Brookings, while the Class B Boys State Golf Tournament was played at the Brookings Country Club. Local teams did not have enough athletes competing in the Class B ranks to warrant team scores.
Class AA State Girls Golf Tournament
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors finished in tenth place out of 16 teams after finishing with a score of 727. The Govs all lowered their score, or in the case of junior Haley Nadeau, stayed consistent with their score amongst the two day tournament. O’Gorman came away with the team title after finishing with a score of 622, while Mitchell came in second place with a score of 657.
Sophomore Madilyn Brakke led the Govs by tying for 18th place out of 95 golfers after firing a score of 168. Junior Ellie Jo Simpson got a score of 175, while Nadeau shot a score of 176. Freshman Andrea Mosteller fired a score of 208, while sophomore Hattie Baldwin shot a score of 214. Seventh grader Hadley Hart rounded out the Govs by shooting a score of 222. This year’s Govs team has no seniors on their roster.
Harrisburg junior Reese Jansa took home the Class AA State Girls Golf Championship after shooting a two-day score of 134. Her 8-under par score is believed to be a state record, surpassing the previous record of 7-under par by Clark’s Kim Kaufman set in 2008 at Hart Ranch. O’Gorman senior Shannon McCormick took second place after a score of 145.
Class B State Girls Golf Tournament
Estelline/Hendricks took home the Class B State Girls team title after finishing with a score of 542. Bison came in second place with a score of 544.
Only two local area golfers competed in the Class B Girls tournament. Lyman eighth grader Izzy McNaughton led the way after tying for 14th place out of 99 golfers after finishing with a score of 182. Sully Buttes eighth grader Olivia Olsen shot a score of 191. There are no local senior golfers in the Class B girls ranks.
Miller seventh grader Jayce Pugh took home the Class B girls championship after finishing with a score of 158. Bison sophomore Allison Kahler and Estelline/Hendricks golfer Kaylee Johnson tied for second place with scores of 161.
Class B State Boys Golf Tournament
Chester took home the Class B State Boys Golf title after finishing with a score of 500. Platte-Geddes came in second place after finishing with a score of 502.
The Class B Boys Golf Tournament had a total of 119 golfers competing. Stanley County junior Daysen Titze and Sully Buttes seventh grader Gavin Colson led the way for local golfers after getting scores of 183. Lyman junior Jacob Sazue fired a score of 188, while Sully Buttes senior Garrett Petersen shot a score of 195. Stanley County junior Lathan Prince rounded out the local golfers by getting a score of 198.
Sully Buttes is the only local school to have seniors on their golf roster. Those seniors are Caleb Chicoine, Payton Peery, Garrett Petersen and JJ Soderholm.
Platte-Geddes senior Brody Boltjes took home the Class B title after finishing with a score of 152. Faulkton junior Bennett Cassens finished just behind Boltjes after getting a score of 153.
