Seven local area rodeo athletes took their talents to the National Junior High Finals Rodeo held June 20-26 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.
Leading the way was Highmore’s Talon Ping, who placed 15th in bareback riding. Pierre’s Makenzee Wheelhouse placed 19th in barrel racing and 33rd in the girls breakaway. Reliance’s Prestyn and Adessa Haugen placed 42nd in ribbon roping. Prestyn Haugen also placed 50th in boys goat tying.
Full results can be found at nhsra.com under the NJHFR tab.
