Rodeo athletes from across the state came together this weekend to compete in the South Dakota State High School Finals Rodeo at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. Several of those athletes placed highly in their events.
Pierre T.F. Riggs student Layni Stevens placed first in goat tying, third in barrel racing, fourth in pole bending and fifth in girl’s cutting. Blunt’s Chase Yellowhawk placed fifth in bareback riding, while Pierre’s Tristan Spencer placed sixth in steer wrestling. Blunt’s Paden Belkham placed sixth in boy’s cutting, while Onida’s Rafe Wientjes placed eighth in the tiedown.
Rodeo athletes who earned qualifying scores will next see action at the National High School Finals Rodeo on July 18-24 in Lincoln, Neb.
