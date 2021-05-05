Regan Bollweg

Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Regan Bollweg, seen here in action against the Brookings Bobcats in the 2020 Class 11AA State Championship Game, is one of four local athletes who will be competing in the Sixth Annual South Dakota High School Football All-Star Game in Vermillion on June 12.

Four local area seniors will get one more shot to put on the pads before they start their college careers when they compete in the Sixth Annual All-Star Football Game on June 12 in Vermillion.

Stanley County senior Nathan Cook will compete on the Red Team. Former Stanley County coach and teacher Lex Heathershaw will be an assistant coach for the Red Team. The Blue Team will feature Pierre T.F. Riggs seniors Regan Bollweg, Preston Taylor and Gunnar Gehring. Pierre T.F. Riggs coach Steve Steele will be an assistant coach for the Blue Team.

On June 9, over 90 football players from across the state will come to Vermillion for four days of practices, social gatherings and team building activities. Players will be honored at the All-Star Recognition Banquet. Coyote Hall of Famer and CEO of Sanford Bill Gassen will be the special guest speaker.

