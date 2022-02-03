Pierre area students have earned being on the fall 2021 semester dean’s list at South Dakota State University. To qualify, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and earned at least a 3.5 Grade Point Average on a 4.0 scale.
Fort Pierre — J.D. Drew Carter, Tyanne Geppert and Carlee Natvig.
Gettysburg — Hunter Eide and Taylor Frost. Miriam Knoble and Beth Nagel earned 4.0 GPAs.
Harrold — Regan Bollweg with a 4.0 GPA.
Highmore — Hunter Brueggeman, Hannah Ferens, Mark Hague, Oakley Jandreau and Halle Kroeplin. Jharett Bloomenrader and Brittany Fyler earned 4.0 GPAs.
Pierre — Clay Ambach, Adam Ankrum, Brooke Easland, Daniel Ellenbecker, Adam Goeden, Andrew Gordon, Allison Johnson, William Kessler, Abbigail Kitts, Sawyer Lee, Selah Rilling, Hudson Rohrbach, Matthew Rounds, Taryn Senger, Kayli Severyn, James Speck, Erika Stout, Kylee Thorpe, Kenzie Trujillo, Emily Urban, Shay VanDenHemel, Aubre Westover, Caytee Williams.
Samuel Adams, Kaylee Becker, Marshall Brown, Marlee Dravland, Addison Eisenbeisz, RyLee Fischer, Halle Gronlund, Kenzie Gronlund, Jonathon Herman, Ruth Howard, Kyla Keyes, Nick Loe, Emma Lusk, Levi McKinley, Morgan Nelson, Ty Paulsen, Kailee Schultz, Hattie Shaffer, Addy Smith, Jordan Thompson and Deni Zeeb all earned 4.0 GPAs.
