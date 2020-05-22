Dakota Wesleyan University - Mitchell has released its Spring 2020 dean’s list, which includes 329 university students. To qualify for the list, a student must have a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 on a four-point scale, while completing at least 12 hours of academic work during the semester.

Local students named to the DWU dean’s list include:

Gettysburg’s Avery Dutt and Highmore’s Rebecca Buchholz;

Pierre’s Davis Anderson, Bradley Dean, Derek Leiferman, Elena Svingen and Jennifer Sweetman.

Tags

Load comments