Dakota Wesleyan University - Mitchell has released its Spring 2020 dean’s list, which includes 329 university students. To qualify for the list, a student must have a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 on a four-point scale, while completing at least 12 hours of academic work during the semester.
Local students named to the DWU dean’s list include:
Gettysburg’s Avery Dutt and Highmore’s Rebecca Buchholz;
Pierre’s Davis Anderson, Bradley Dean, Derek Leiferman, Elena Svingen and Jennifer Sweetman.
