Southeast Technical Institutes, Sioux Falls, has announced its president’s list for the Fall 2019 semester. To earn such recognition, students must have a term Grade Point Average of 3.5 or higher.

Southeast Tech, Sioux Falls, has more than 70 programs, diplomas, certificates and apprenticeships that require two years or less.

Local student who made the presidents list include:

Paige Beatha Anderson, Pierre.

Sarah Elizabeth Hemmelman, Pierre.

