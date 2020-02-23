The following students have been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Layna K. Darling, Blunt, is a senior in the UoM’s college of Liberal Arts.

Sabrina L. Kintz, Pierre, is a freshman in the college of Food, Agriculture & Natural Resources Sciences.

Nathan M. Zimmerman, Pierre, is a junior in the college of Education & Human Development.

Tags

Load comments