Racing action continued once again at the Miller Central Speedway on July 31. Several local competitors saw action in their respective races.
Highmore’s Jace Baloun placed second in the first heat of the Pump-N-Pak Pure Stocks. Pierre’s Bruce Scott and Harrold’s Bill Gortmaker placed third and fifth respectively. Fort Pierre’s Britt Williams placed second in the third heat of the WISSOTA Midwest Mods race, while Highmore’s Trevor Ryan placed third. Pierre’s Payden Scott placed fifth in heat two, while Blunt’s Jeff Rawstern placed fifth in heat four. Jordan Rawstern placed sixth in the second heat of the WISSOTA Street Stock race.
Racers at the Miller Central Speedway will next see action at the Sixth Annual Dog Days of Summer Big Dog Race on August 7. Gates open at 5 p.m. CT, while racing starts at 7 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.