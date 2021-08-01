Racing action continued once again at the Miller Central Speedway on July 31. Several local competitors saw action in their respective races.

Highmore’s Jace Baloun placed second in the first heat of the Pump-N-Pak Pure Stocks. Pierre’s Bruce Scott and Harrold’s Bill Gortmaker placed third and fifth respectively. Fort Pierre’s Britt Williams placed second in the third heat of the WISSOTA Midwest Mods race, while Highmore’s Trevor Ryan placed third. Pierre’s Payden Scott placed fifth in heat two, while Blunt’s Jeff Rawstern placed fifth in heat four. Jordan Rawstern placed sixth in the second heat of the WISSOTA Street Stock race.

Racers at the Miller Central Speedway will next see action at the Sixth Annual Dog Days of Summer Big Dog Race on August 7. Gates open at 5 p.m. CT, while racing starts at 7 p.m. CT.

Scott Millard | 605-295-8429

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

