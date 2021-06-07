Rodeo athletes from across central South Dakota competed in the River Region Rodeo in Highmore this past weekend.
A handful of local athletes placed first in their events. Pierre T.F. Riggs student Layni Stevens placed first in breakaway roping and goat tying. Blunt’s Chase Yellowhawk placed first in bareback riding. Reliance’s Buster Reis placed first in saddle bronc, while Swade Reis placed first in steer wrestling. Full results can be found at capjournal.com.
If any local rodeo athlete has qualified for state, they will next see action at the State High School Finals Rodeo in Fort Pierre on June 15-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.