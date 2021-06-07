Layni Stevens barrel

Pierre's Layni Stevens competes in the barrel racing event at the 2020 Central South Dakota 4-H Rodeo in Fort Pierre. Stevens placed first in breakaway roping and goat tying at the 2021 River Region Rodeo in Highmore.

 Bob Grandpre

Rodeo athletes from across central South Dakota competed in the River Region Rodeo in Highmore this past weekend.

A handful of local athletes placed first in their events. Pierre T.F. Riggs student Layni Stevens placed first in breakaway roping and goat tying. Blunt’s Chase Yellowhawk placed first in bareback riding. Reliance’s Buster Reis placed first in saddle bronc, while Swade Reis placed first in steer wrestling. Full results can be found at capjournal.com.

If any local rodeo athlete has qualified for state, they will next see action at the State High School Finals Rodeo in Fort Pierre on June 15-19.

