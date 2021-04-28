Five Oahe Capitals hockey players will see action at various USA Hockey Tier II National Tournaments throughout the country on April 29-May 3. Teams will play three games of pool play before embarking on the championship rounds.
Sara Bierne and Olivia Swenson will play for Team South Dakota in the Girls 16U National Tournament in Denver. Their first game will be against the Central New York Bobcats at 9:15 a.m. MT on Thursday. Teams will come from 11 different states in this tournament.
Carter Sanderson will play for Team South Dakota in the Boys 14U National Tournament in Dallas. Team South Dakota will play the Nashville Flyers on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. CT. They will follow that up with a game against the Arizona Junior Coyotes on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT, and against the Ashburn Xtreme at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. Teams will come from a dozen states in this tournament, which will be available for viewing at www.hockeytv.com.
Dre Berndt and Ashton Griese will play for Team South Dakota in the Boys 16U National Tournament in Grand Rapids. They will play the Park City Ice Miners on Thursday, Atlanta Fire on Friday and Delaware Ducks on Saturday. Puck drop for those three games is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. CT, 10:15 a.m. CT, and 5 p.m. CT, respectively. Teams from eight different states will compete in this tournament. Team South Dakota will have Sioux Falls Flyers assistant coach Curtis Egan on the bench. Egan formerly coached Berndt and Griese on the Oahe Capitals.
